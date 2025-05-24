AIF 2025 to Spotlight Future-Focused Alatau City Project

ASTANA — Astana International Forum (AIF) 2025 will feature a panel session titled Alatau City: The Future Is Now on May 29, spotlighting one of Kazakhstan’s most ambitious infrastructure initiatives.

Alatau City, a planned urban development in the Almaty agglomeration, is envisioned as a cutting-edge platform for testing and implementing advanced technologies in property technology (PropTech), the low-altitude economy (LAE), urban air mobility (UAM), and institutional digitalization.

First unveiled to an international audience by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev during his official visit to Singapore in May 2024, the project has since drawn strong interest from global investors, urban technology experts, and leading innovation firms.

The session will explore the legal and institutional frameworks guiding the city’s development and international models that could be adapted for its implementation. Participants will also discuss the role of PropTech in creating an innovative and connected urban environment, and how drones and other remotely operated and autonomous systems can be integrated into city infrastructure.

Additionally, the session will focus on strategies to develop the LAE in Kazakhstan and efforts to build a robust financial ecosystem, supporting long-term economic growth, investment opportunities and mechanisms for attracting international capital.

The panel will be held in an open discussion format and bring together experts and stakeholders from the investment sector, tech companies, real estate developers, and government institutions.

The session will be in English, with simultaneous interpretation available in Kazakh and Russian.

For more information, visit the official AIF2025 website or direct an inquiry to [email protected].