Zhambyl Region to Build 2 GW Wind Power Plants

By Saniya Sakenova in Business on 30 April 2025

ASTANA – Two large wind power plants with a combined capacity of two gigawatts (GW) will be built in the Zhambyl Region, as was announced at a staff meeting chaired by governor Yerbol Karashukeyev, reported the regional administration’s press service.

Photo credit: gov.kz Click to see the map in full size. The map is designed by The Astana Times.

The region, which is currently working in six areas to enhance energy efficiency and conservation, has 22 renewable energy sources with a total capacity of 571.3 megawatts (MW). These include six hydroelectric, ten wind, and six solar power plants.

In the coming years, Masdar company from the United Arab Emirates will build a 1 GW wind power plant in the Sarysu and Talas districts. With a projected cost of 742 billion tenge (US$1.4 billion), construction is slated to begin in 2026 and be launched in 2029.

A second 1 GW wind project, developed by Total Eren, will be located in the Moiynkum district. The company plans to invest one trillion tenge (US$1.9 billion) and has secured 52,000 hectares of land. Commissioning is scheduled for 2028.

Last year, the 100 MW Shokpar wind power plant was commissioned in the Sarysu district. Additionally, the AEC ASA solar power plant in the Zhambyl district expanded its capacity by 20 MW.


