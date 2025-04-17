Top Five Tourist Regions of Kazakhstan in 2024

By Dana Omirgazy in Tourism on 17 April 2025

ASTANA – In 2024, Kazakhstan welcomed 9.1 million tourists who used hotels and other accommodation facilities nationwide. The volume of services reached 300 billion tenge (US$573.3 million), reported the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports on April 16. 

Burabay. Photo credit: burabayresort.kz

Almaty was once again recognized as the most popular destination among tourists. The city attracted 2.3 million visitors thanks to its unique combination of vibrant urban life, mountain resorts, pleasant climate, and natural beauty.

Astana followed as the second most visited destination, drawing 1.5 million tourists. The capital continues strengthening its business and event tourism reputation, hosting conferences, exhibitions, and cultural events annually.

The Akmola Region came next, as 533,000 tourists visited the Burabai resort and its picturesque landscapes. Shymkent attracted around 508,000 tourists, and the Almaty Region welcomed nearly 507,500 people in 2024.


