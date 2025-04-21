President Tokayev Highlights National Environmental Efforts at Taza Kazakhstan Festival

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the importance of ecological responsibility and civic unity during an April 21 Taza Kazakhstan environmental festival. He focused on the campaign’s achievements, including the planting of millions of trees and the involvement of volunteers throughout the country.

Speaking about the significance of the campaign, Tokayev noted that maintaining the cleanliness of the mind, body and environment is a reflection of a person’s inner culture. He emphasized that he has consistently advocated for making the preservation of cleanliness a fundamental part of the national way of life, reported Akorda.

“Cleanliness should begin with every person, every house, every street and every city. The Taza Kazakhstan campaign should not be a one-off; it should become our way of life. It is not for nothing that they say: ‘Zhas kelse – iske’ [‘Youth is the time for action’ in Kazakh]. The idea of ​​​​environmental protection unites you. Thanks to your joint efforts, this useful undertaking has turned into a large-scale movement. This is what unity for a common cause means,” he said.

Tokayev highly praised the work of volunteers and noted that industrial enterprises and entrepreneurs contribute to improving the environmental situation. Within the framework of the Taza Kazakhstan project, millions of tons of garbage were removed, and seedlings were planted. Holding the All-Kazakhstan Forest Planting Day campaign is becoming a good tradition.

“As part of this campaign, almost 4.5 million seedlings have been planted throughout the country over the past three days, which have replenished our forest fund. By cleaning up around us, planting trees, we create a comfortable and healthy environment. It depends only on us what condition our courtyards and streets, parks and squares will be in. Cleanliness and order are some of the key indicators of a high quality of life,” Tokayev said.

Kazakh President emphasized that a caring attitude towards nature and a culture of cleanliness should be instilled in every citizen, especially the younger generation.

“It is important to sort garbage, save water and electricity, and you cannot litter in public places. This should become the rule of conduct in our society. Particular attention should be paid to environmental education. This is one of the key areas of the Taza Kazakhstan nationwide campaign. Now we see that more and more people are taking care of the environment responsibly. Our citizens consciously choose an ecological lifestyle,” the President said.