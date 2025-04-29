Nomadic Heritage Takes Center Stage at Bozjyra Fashion Week

ASTANA— The fusion of rich cultural heritage with modern fashion came to life at the Bozjyra Fashion Week in Astana on April 25. The show explored how the traditions of the great steppe continue to influence fashion today, blending ancient elements with modern aesthetics to create a truly unique experience.

Bozjyra Fashion Week was a platform for the ethno fashion of the Turkic world, spanning Central Asia to the Middle East. This year’s theme, The Legacy of the Women of the Golden Horde, honored the strength and grace of the women of the great steppe, whose influence still resonates in modern culture and fashion.

“We were inspired by the strength, grace, and greatness of women who played a key role in the history of the Great Steppe. Their beauty, wisdom, and influence became the basis for collections that reflect the spirit of Turkic women,” said event organizer Lurena Doskeyeva.

The runway showcased exclusive collections by designers from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, and Uzbekistan. The images of nomadic queens, warriors, and spiritual leaders were reflected in fabrics, embroidery, and unique cuts.

Ethnic style as a new modernity

The show highlighted the evolution of ethnic style in everyday fashion, showcasing designs that blend timeless history with contemporary comfort.

Tolgonai Baira, a founder of the Kyrgyz brand BAIRA, pointed out that ethnic elements are now present almost everywhere.

“Ethnic style is present in everything — clothing, dishes, and interior design. But it is especially prominent in clothing. We increasingly see people wearing outfits with ethnic accents,” she said in a comment for this story.

According to her, ethno clothing has long moved away from being something that is only traditional. “Today, it is modern, everyday fashion that reflects a person’s individuality,” Baira said, sharing her thoughts on ethnic style.

Fazoda Israilova, the founder of the Uzbek brand Turon Couture, noted a similar trend. She emphasized that in recent years, there has been a noticeable increase in the youth’s interest in traditional designs.

“The demand for vintage clothing and national costumes has significantly grown,” she told The Astana Times. “This trend is clearly visible in the fashion industry as well: many brands in Uzbekistan now focus on ethnic designs.”

Bozjyra Fashion Week is planning to expand beyond Kazakhstan. The organizers aim to take the project to an international level.

“We want to make the fashion week nomadic: it will travel through the countries of the Silk Road, representing Central Asian designers on the international stage, including in European countries,” said Lurena Doskeyeva.

Bozjyra Fashion Week remains the only project in Kazakhstan fully dedicated to ethnic style. Each season, the fashion week unveils a new theme related to the women of the great steppe — the heroines of the Turkic world, whose energy has united nations for centuries.