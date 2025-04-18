News Digest: Foreign Media on Kazakhstan’s Strategic Role, Regional Cooperation and Global Partnerships

ASTANA – The Astana Times has compiled a selection of articles from global media outlets covering Kazakhstan. This week’s foreign media digest covers Kazakhstan’s strategic efforts to position itself as a key regional and global partner – enhancing its role as a transit hub between Asia and Europe, strengthening media and diplomatic cooperation in Central Asia, deepening ties with the European Union, modernizing its defense sector, and promoting democratic and economic reforms.

Interview with Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko

Kazakh Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko shared insights into Kazakhstan’s vision for regional media cooperation, the strategic goals behind President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s initiative, and the broader importance of strengthening dialogue and understanding among Central Asian countries and with the European Union, in an April 17 interview with Eurasia Review.

“This year, we mark 32 years of our relations. Since their establishment, we have built strong ties that have remained stable and resilient, even in the face of drastic global changes. Our partnership is based on robust trade, significant investment, and shared interests in key sectors such as transport, logistics and trade. We are also united by our commitment to common values — democracy, the protection of human rights — and our support for the United Nations as the only truly universal international institution, with principles enshrined in the UN Charter.

Today, we believe we are at a very important juncture in our relationship. At the most recent summit, Kazakhstan acknowledged the increasing importance of commercial and economic cooperation with the European Union. We strongly support intra-regional cooperation, as reflected in President Tokayev’s Autumn 2022 initiative, as well as in discussions with the President of the European Council,” he said.

Kazakhstan moves forward on gender equality

Brussels Morning Newspaper published an article on April 16 by Alua Nadirkulova, Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, in which she argues that Kazakhstan is laying the groundwork for a new model of gender equality in a region often overlooked in global conversations about women’s rights and leadership.

The author points out that Kazakhstan’s leadership has recognized that sustainable change requires more than economic access – it also demands political voice. In recent years, a 30% quota was introduced for women, youth, and people with disabilities in Parliament, aimed at ensuring more inclusive representation. The government is also taking steps to raise the share of women to 30% in the governing bodies of state-owned companies.

“We do not present ourselves as a finished product. But we do believe that our journey offers insight into how emerging economies can advance gender equity through law and long-term investment. In a world where the conversation on gender is often polarized, Kazakhstan’s experience reminds us that progress is possible – even in places where the odds once seemed long,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan aims to strengthen position as key transit hub between Asia and Europe

Kazakhstan’s Minister of Transport, Marat Karabayev, highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic infrastructure initiatives to position itself as a major transit hub linking Asia and Europe at the fourth Antalya Diplomacy Forum, reported Trend on April 12.

Expressing gratitude to the Organization of Turkic States for hosting the event and to Türkiye for its warm hospitality in his address, he announced that Kazakhstan is investing $8 billion in the development of new roads and railways to modernize its transport network and improve regional connectivity.

“A significant part of this strategy includes expanding Kazakhstan’s maritime capabilities on the Caspian Sea. With 17 vessels currently in operation, the fleet is set to double as 17 additional ships are scheduled to be added in the coming years,” said Karabayev.

He also emphasized Kazakhstan’s active cooperation with neighboring countries, including the Kyrgyz Republic, Uzbekistan, Azerbaijan, and Türkiye, on a range of joint infrastructure initiatives.

Second Central Asian Media Forum in Astana

EU Reporter published an article on April 17 covering the second Central Asian Media Forum in Astana.

“The event has brought together more than 700 participants, including politicians, journalists, heads of media companies, representatives of international organizations, and prominent experts from Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Azerbaijan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, the United Kingdom, China, Qatar, Russia and other countries.

The forum’s goal is to strengthen cooperation between Central Asian media and international partners, to discuss the impact of digital transformation on the regional information space, and to address global challenges such as climate change and geopolitical instability.

Kazakhstan supported the idea of creating a common Central Asian television channel and producing television projects that highlight the region’s potential, the friendship and unity of its peoples, as well as a series of educational TV and radio programs about the history and identity of our nations.

Several joint projects were also discussed and planned to further strengthen media cooperation in the region. These include the creation of a Central Asian Journalism Academy, the development of creative industries, the establishment of a regional journalism award, the launch of new TV projects, and the expansion of regional content on international media platforms,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan, a reliable partner for Europe in an uncertain world

EU Reporter published an article on April 14 highlighting how Kazakhstan is emerging as a key strategic partner for the European Union due to its vast natural resources, democratic reforms, growing economy, and balanced foreign policy—positioning itself as a vital bridge between East and West.

“Central Asia holds strategic importance for the EU due to its geopolitical position, bordering China, Russia, Iran, and Afghanistan. Additionally, Central Asia’s energy wealth makes energy cooperation a key area. Kazakhstan’s energy resources, in particular, are strategically significant for diversifying the EU’s supply sources.

Europe’s interest in the region is intensifying, and there is no doubt that Kazakhstan is currently Europe’s best partner. The fact that Kazakhstan lies on the easternmost frontier is another factor shaping its relations with the union.

The main reason for this interest—from both regional countries and global players—is Kazakhstan’s immense economic potential, particularly its natural resources. Kazakhstan holds the second-largest gold reserves in the world. It also possesses 30% of the world’s chromium reserves, 25% of manganese, and 19% of lead reserves,” the article reads.

Kazakhstan increased its military expenditure amid foreign investment engagement

Special Eurasia published an article on April 17 assessing Kazakhstan’s recent decision to allocate 120 billion tenge (US$229.3 million) for the development of its defense-industrial base, and its efforts to attract foreign investment from key international partners.

“This initiative aims at modernizing Kazakhstan’s armed forces and strengthening domestic production. The analysis explores the geopolitical drivers behind this policy shift, its implications for regional security dynamics, and the potential risks linked to foreign involvement in sensitive sectors.

The government is actively negotiating with foreign investors, including from China, the UAE, Türkiye, Qatar, and Singapore, to attract capital and technology into the defense sector.

The initiative aligns with ongoing military reforms, suggesting a strategic shift toward self-reliance and diversification of defense partnerships,” the article reads.