New York Photographer Wins International Award for Capturing Falconry in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Karolina Wojtasik, a photographer from the United States, visited Kazakhstan in February for the first time and documented the ancient art of kusbegilik (the art of hunting with birds of prey). Her photographs won the prestigious Communication Arts Awards of Excellence in documentary photography, she wrote in an Instagram post on April 4.

The photos were taken in the Almaty Region, in the village of Kurty and the foothills of the Ile Alatau.

“World champions among berkutchi (falconers), masters who dedicated their lives to raising and hunting with birds, demonstrated the traditions of the Kazakh people to a foreign photographer. Wojtasik captured unique moments of interaction between a human and a bird. In her works, she conveys not only aesthetics, but also the deep meaning of centuries-old art,” reported Kazakh Tourism national company on April 9.

Her photograph series, presented at the international competition, garnered significant interest from a global audience, shedding light on Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage.

Wojtasik is a renowned photographer and a winner of the prestigious Lucie Award, often referred to as the Oscar of the photography world.

To learn more about various traditions related to eagles, including a special video on Burabay and eagle hunting, visit The Astana Times YouTube channel, watch here or read the accompanying article here. This ancient sport continues to hold a respected place in Kazakh culture.