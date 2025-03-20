Honoring Art of Eagle Hunting on Kazakhstan’s National Sports Day

ASTANA – On National Sports Day, celebrated on March 20 as part of the ten-day Nauryz festivities, The Astana Times highlights eagle hunting—an ancient traditional sport that continues to hold its rightful place in Kazakh culture.

It all begins with kansonar, the period after snowfall that creates ideal conditions for hunters. Fresh snow reveals the tracks of birds in flight and animals on the move. On such day, The Astana Times ventured into the white wilderness to meet traditional eagle hunters just before their hunt.

For Kakharman Zhanibekov, it is an almost daily winter activity.

“I have always been passionate about hunting. I used to go out with a gun and a dog, but over time, I met a friend who was an eagle hunter. I was fascinated by the bird he carried and asked if I could learn. He gave me a bird, and together with Erlan Kenzhetayev from Astana, we started hunting with eagles and dogs in 2018. Now, thank God, we compete in many tournaments and have won several awards,” said Zhanibekov.

Watching magnificent golden eagles reminds of the importance of appreciating the close connection between humans and nature.

“Not everyone can handle an eagle. You have to be patient. If you don’t have certain strength in your heart, it will be very difficult to deal with an eagle. An eagle is a bird of character. It also needs character. It needs discipline,” said Zhanibekov.

“You can also learn from these birds. If you anger them, they won’t give you a second glance. It’s a mutual exchange: the bird teaches you, and you teach the bird. In the process, the one who trains an eagle becomes a person of character,” he added.

Kansonar eagle hunting tournaments kick off annually in September, with five competitions throughout the year. The season’s highlight, Kazakhstan’s Championship, takes place in February. Preparing for competitions is just as demanding and serious as any professional sport.

“We start training the bird from the time it’s a chick, building a bond through daily interaction, feeding, and handling. Before winter, we condition it much like an athlete—helping it shed excess weight and build endurance. Training begins a month before competitions, with daily flights to refine its skills. The process starts in August, though controlling the bird in the heat can be challenging,” said Zhanibekov.

During tournaments, judges mark the eagle hunters on a bird’s speed and ability to fly directly to the handler from 500 meters.