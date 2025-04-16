Kazakhstan’s Primary Health Care Model in Spotlight at WHO-Led Workshop

ASTANA – National health leaders, local decision-makers and primary health care (PHC) experts gathered in Astana on April 16 for a workshop organized by the World Health Organization to explore best practices in PHC in Kazakhstan.

The event, organized with the Kazakh Healthcare Ministry and Kazakhstan’s PHC Center, showcased Kazakhstan’s pioneering role in this field and charted the next steps for scaling up effective PHC practices nationwide.

The workshop explored expanding access and universal health coverage (UHC), improving patient experience and outcomes, reducing the burden on hospitals and strengthening health workers’ skills and motivation.

Kazakhstan has been transforming its PHC system to address the growing complexity of healthcare needs and the rising demand for specialized and hospital care. It rerouted polyclinics from a disease- and doctor-oriented model to a more holistic approach to bring care closer to people, reducing unnecessary hospital visits and strengthening the role of PHC as the foundation of the health system.

“Kazakhstan prioritizes strengthening primary health care. We first and foremost take into account the real needs of people. Pilot projects in primary health care have proven their viability and effectiveness,” said Minister of Healthcare Akmaral Alnazarova.

“Next, we are looking forward to scaling up best practices in each region and district. This national workshop on best practices was an important milestone and confirmation of our decision to apply approaches that are designed to improve the health and quality of life of Kazakh citizens,” she added.

WHO describes this process as a “quiet revolution.”

“This is a quiet revolution with loud results,” said Dr Melitta Jakab, head of the WHO European Center for PHC.

“At a time when countries across the region are searching for ways to manage rising health care costs, Kazakhstan is offering a compelling model: with the right resources and a multidisciplinary approach, it is possible to deliver better care while using resources more wisely,” she said.

The nation’s PHC transformation brought multidisciplinary teams that expanded the traditional doctor-nurse duo. Each general practitioner is supported by three nurses per 1700 residents, and for every 5000 people, there is access to a psychologist and a social worker.

These changes are aimed not only at treating illnesses but also at meeting the full range of health and social needs.

Pilot sites in Shymkent, Zhetysu, Merke and Taraz have reported fewer referrals to narrow specialists, a rise in home visits and community outreach, and a decline in preventable hospitalizations for chronic diseases. Based on this, the ministry revised the national PHC standards in 2023 to reflect best practices.

According to Dr Jakab, the next step can include powering this model with artificial intelligence and telemedicine for a “new paradigm in people-centered care.”

“It’s a signal to the whole region that transformation is possible,” she added.

WHO Representative to Kazakhstan Skender Syla said WHO stands with Kazakhstan “as it continues to lead the way since the 1978 Alma-Ata Declaration.”

“We’ve seen incredible progress over time. To name a few: an opening of a social-mental health center in Merke and parenting schools in Taraz, the introduction of independent nursing practice rooms, and the incorporation of social workers into clinics. It’s important to note that PHC isn’t just about numbers. It’s about trust, relationships and continuity of care,” he said.