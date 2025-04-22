Kazakh President, Turkmen Leader Visit Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty (People’s Council) of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov visited the Khoja Ahmed Yasawi Mausoleum in Turkistan on April 21, reported Akorda.

Berdimuhamedov’s visit includes an informal meeting and tours of several sites in the city. The leaders are expected to discuss prospects for strengthening the Kazakh-Turkmen strategic partnership, as well as current regional issues.

During the visit, they explored the ethno-village complex within the Azret-Sultan nature reserve and toured the oriental bazaar, which showcased various grain crops. They also sampled national dishes and viewed the work of artisans specializing in traditional crafts such as woodworking, weaving, felting, pottery, and jewelry making.

The program featured a theatrical performance illustrating Kazakh customs and rituals, alongside demonstrations of Tazy dogs and hunting birds.

The leaders then toured the Turkistan Visit Center, where they were briefed on development projects for the ancient settlement of Kultobe. They reviewed the progress of museumification efforts at the archaeological site, which covers 27 hectares.

The concept for the upcoming artisan center was also presented. It will include artisan workshops, national gastronomic venues, an oriental bazaar, and hotels.

On March 25, Turkistan received the World Craft City status by the decision of the World Craft Council.