KazAID, Astana Medical University to Hold Healthcare Program for Central Asian Students Every Year

ASTANA – Kazakhstan Agency of International Development (KazAID) and the Astana Medical University agreed to hold the Avicenna, a healthcare program for medical students from Central Asian countries, on an annual basis.

In addition, it was decided to expand the Avicenna program by including new areas, which will allow covering a wider range of questions related to improving the quality and accessibility of medical education in Central Asia, reported KazAID on July 30.

Seventeen students from the Kyrgyz Republic and Tajikistan participated in the first Avicenna program, which was implemented in April-May. The program included two-week courses at the Astana Medical University and a cultural program to explore the sights of Astana.