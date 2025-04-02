Kazakhstan Launches Direct Flights Between Almaty and Guangzhou

ASTANA – Air Astana has launched a new direct route between Almaty and Guangzhou, Kazakh Tourism national company reported on April 1. Flights will be operating three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Kazakh Tourism and Air Astana are hosting a familiarization tour for leading tour operators, journalists, and bloggers from Guangzhou to mark the occasion. The program includes visits to Shymbulak ski resort, Charyn Canyon, and Kolsai Lakes and B2B meetings to boost Kazakh-Chinese tourism cooperation.

Following the Year of Kazakhstan Tourism in China, the number of Chinese visitors to Kazakhstan rose by 78% in 2024, reaching 655,000. In turn, 2025 has been designated the Year of China Tourism in Kazakhstan.