Kazakhstan Exports IT Solutions to Sierra Leone

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has transferred digital components of its e-government to Sierra Leone through grant assistance from the Kazakhstan Agency for International Development (KazAID) at the Sierra Leone Innovates 2024 summit, which took place from June 11 to 13 in Freetown.

The export of Kazakh IT solutions resulted from a memorandum of cooperation signed between the Kazakh Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry and Sierra Leone’s Ministry of Communication, Technology and Innovation.

The agreement facilitated the transfer of the Smart Bridge Display of Services, the Unified Platform of Internet Resources of Government Agencies, and the Smart Data Ukimet information and analytical system.

Currently, the Kazakh delegation is assessing the digital maturity of Sierra Leone’s ICT infrastructure to ensure the successful implementation of Kazakh IT solutions. This visit demonstrates a high degree of confidence in domestic developments and marks the expansion of the geographic presence of Kazakh digital solutions outside the continent. This is the first African country where Kazakhstan implemented official development assistance.

Kazakhstan is recognized for its e-government excellence, ranking 28th out of 193 countries in the UN Global E-Government Development Index and 8th in the online service quality index.

Sierra Leone, located in West Africa, is rich in natural resources such as diamonds, gold, and titanium. The country’s population is around eight million.