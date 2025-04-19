Kazakhstan Installs Over 3,000 5G Base Stations

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has surpassed 3,000 installed 5G base stations nationwide, Kazinform reported on April 12, citing Kazakhtelecom, the country’s largest telecommunications company.

Chief Innovation Officer at Kazakhtelecom Nurlan Meirmanov stated that the rollout is part of a consortium project with Mobile Telecom-Service, a joint company of Tele2 and ALTEL brands, and progress is ahead of schedule.

The first stage of license obligations is expected to be completed by 2027, so that 5G will be available in all regional centers.

Meirmanov noted rapid growth in 5G usage, with traffic increasing by up to 40% in some cities in the first quarter of 2025. In Almaty and Astana, 30-50% of mobile traffic is already being served via the 5G network.

Each operator now has access to a band of 100 MHz, which is a significantly larger resource compared to the 20 MHz available for 4G.

Kazakhtelecom plans to install over 50 new 5G stations in 2025, and more than half of them are already operational.