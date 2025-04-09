Kazakhstan, EU Move Closer to Signing Visa Facilitation Agreement

ASTANA – The European Union (EU) member states have approved the mandate for the European Commission to negotiate an agreement on the facilitation of visa requirements with Kazakhstan.

The discussions will focus on a range of measures to ease visa procedures between the two parties. These include reducing processing times for visa applications, streamlining the list of required documents, lowering visa fees, expanding the opportunities for obtaining multiple-entry visas with extended validity periods and introducing preferential categories for applicants.

The specific date for the agreement’s signing will be determined once negotiations are completed. However, it is essential to note that the changes will only come into effect after both parties complete their relevant domestic procedures, the Kazakh Foreign Ministry told The Astana Times.

The conclusion of this agreement will expand the opportunities for citizens of Kazakhstan to travel to EU countries and contribute to the development of business activity in the trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian areas.

Kazakh citizens submitted just a little bit over 159,000 Schengen visa applications in 2023, according to SchengenVisaInfo. Of these, 143,970 were approved, and 14,285 were rejected, showing a high level of interest in travel to Europe and a relatively strong approval rate.