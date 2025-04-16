Kazakhstan Enhances Investment and Trade Ties with Kuwait

ASTANA – Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu invited Kuwaiti investors to participate in major projects in Kazakhstan, pledging comprehensive support. Nurtleu participated in the third ministerial meeting of the Central Asia – Gulf Cooperation Council on April 15, reported the Foreign Ministry’s press service.

At a meeting with Waleed Al-Bahar, a director general of the Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED), Nurtleu discussed expanding cooperation in sustainable development and financing infrastructure and socially significant projects. The sides focused on attracting KFAED resources to initiatives in energy, water supply, and agriculture.

In talks with Imad Al-Zaid, a deputy director general of the Kuwait Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Nurtleu exchanged views on enhancing bilateral trade, stimulating business activity, and creating favorable conditions for stronger ties between the business communities of both countries. Key areas of interest included the agro-industrial complex, raw materials processing, and transport and logistics.

The Kuwaiti side expressed interest in organizing business delegation exchanges to explore investment opportunities. Al-Bahar also confirmed his participation in the Astana International Forum, scheduled for May 29-30.