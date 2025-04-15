Kazakhstan, Chevron Seek Energy Expansion, Oil Route Diversification, and Industrial Growth

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the key role of Chevron in the sustainable development of the country’s energy sector and congratulated Chevron CEO Michael Wirth on the completion of the Tengiz field expansion project during an April 14 meeting.

The meeting discussed further implementation of large investment projects, including the production of gas and petrochemical products, reported Akorda.

Tokayev noted the importance of increasing the participation of domestic companies in the oil and gas industry and expressed readiness to deepen cooperation with Chevron on a long-term basis.

Wirth noted that Kazakhstan remains a strategic and reliable partner for Chevron. He emphasized significant investments made by the Tengizchevroil joint venture in the country’s economy since 1993.

Wirth’s visit program also included meeting with Kazakh Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov to discuss oil production and refining cooperation.

The officials discussed the implementation of existing joint projects, prospects for the development of domestic petrochemicals using the example of the first polypropylene plant’s key performance indicators (KPI) and the construction of the largest polyethylene complex with a capacity of 1.25 million tons of products per year. They also discussed the construction of a new gas processing plant with a capacity of 4.5 billion cubic meters of raw gas per year at the Karachaganak field, reported the Prime Minister’s press service.

Particular focus was placed on the implementation of the Future Growth Project (FGP) at the Tengiz field. Bektenov emphasized the need to increase local content by developing an industrial cluster based on Tengiz focused on increasing domestic added value.

This will give impetus to the development of small and medium-sized businesses. Based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Energy, the need was emphasized to update the design solutions for the efficient development of the Tengiz reserves, as well as to develop a program aimed at maintaining a high level of industrial safety.

Discussions also focused on diversifying oil export routes and establishing new energy supply chains.