Kazakh Scholar Becomes First Vice President of Japanese University

ASTANA – Kazakh professor Serik Meirmanov has been appointed vice president of Ritsumeikan Asia Pacific University (APU), becoming the first Kazakh citizen to hold a senior leadership position at a Japanese university. He officially assumed the role on April 1, wrote Olzhas Berkinbayev, head of the press service at Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education, on his Facebook page.

Berkinbayev emphasized that this appointment is a milestone, as it not only recognizes Meirmanov’s exceptional professional and personal qualities but also highlights the growing international recognition of Kazakhstan’s scientific and educational institutions.

“Meirmanov’s appointment as vice president of one of Japan’s leading international universities is a major achievement and a source of pride for Kazakhstan. It also serves as an inspiring example for Kazakh scientists and professionals pursuing international careers,” he wrote.

Before his promotion, Meirmanov served as APU’s dean of academic affairs for three years, contributing to the development of the university’s academic programs. He holds an MD and a Ph.D., with his medical degree from Kazakhstan and his doctorate from Japan, strengthening academic ties between the two countries.

Meirmanov is also a member of Kazakhstan’s National Council for Science and Technology member under the president and serves as an international expert on the National Scientific Council.

“I am honored to take on this responsibility and grateful for the trust placed in me. APU is a unique institution, and I am excited to continue contributing to its growth. Representing Kazakhstan at this level in the international academic community is a source of pride. I hope this appointment further strengthens scientific and educational ties between Japan and Kazakhstan,” said Meirmanov.

APU is recognized for its international environment and enrolls approximately 6,000 students from more than 100 countries. Half of its faculty members are foreign specialists, and the university focuses on preparing the next generation of global leaders.