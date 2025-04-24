Kazakh President Meets Pakistan’s Army Chief, Highlights Strategic Partnership

ASTANA – President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received General Asim Munir, the Chief of Army Staff of the Pakistan Armed Forces, who arrived in Astana on an official visit on April 23, reported Akorda.

They discussed cooperation in defense, military education, and the overall development of bilateral relations. President Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan regards Pakistan as a crucial partner in South Asia, noting the positive momentum in bilateral ties. He also underlined the potential to strengthen economic cooperation, particularly in trade, transport, and logistics.

General Munir conveyed greetings from Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and highlighted the positive trend in defense relations between the two countries.

At a meeting with Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu, General Munir discussed prospects for expanding transit and transport cooperation to unlock the potential of bilateral trade and business development. Nurtleu also stressed the importance of implementing joint projects in agriculture, logistics, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and IT.

General Munir also met with Kazakh Defense Minister Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov, who underscored Pakistan’s experience in various military fields and Kazakhstan’s interest in knowledge and experience exchange.

The two sides explored key areas of defense collaboration, including peacekeeping activities, military-technical cooperation, medical support, as well as combat and special forces training.

Kazakhstan expressed its readiness to sign an international agreement on peacekeeping, which will be a significant step toward enhanced partnership.

This is the first high-level military visit of its kind between Kazakhstan and Pakistan in the last ten years, underscoring growing interest in enhancing military cooperation.

General Munir’s visit concluded with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Otan Korgaushylar (Fatherland Defenders) monument, honoring the heroism of Kazakh soldiers.