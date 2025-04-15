Kazakh Music Returns to Instagram and Facebook After Copyright Deal

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s users can once again use local music in Instagram and Facebook stories, reels, and posts, following a new agreement between Meta and Kazakhstan Authors’ Society. This was announced by Sholpan Abdreyeva, chairwoman of the Intellectual Property Committee, during an April 14 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

The agreement, valid for two years, resolves copyright questions that began in November last year, when access to Kazakh music was restricted on Meta platforms due to unsettled licensing.

“Meta and Kazakhstan Authors’ Society have reached an agreement, settling all questions regarding the use of Kazakhstan’s music,” she said.

Abdreyeva noted that both parties demonstrated constructive approach, noting Meta’s commitment to respecting copyright demonstrating its desire to build partnerships with state and professional institutions.