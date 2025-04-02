Forbes’ 2025 Billionaires List Features Six Richest People from Kazakhstan

ASTANA – Six businesspeople from Kazakhstan, including Vyacheslav Kim, Timur Turlov, Vladimir Kim, Dinara Kulibayeva, Timur Kulibayev, and Bulat Utemuratov, have entered Forbes’ 2025 World’s Billionaires List.

Vyacheslav Kim, the shareholder and chairman of Kaspi Bank, Kazakhstan’s largest payments and fintech company, remains the wealthiest Kazakh businessman with a fortune of $7.1 billion, ranking 464th globally. Mikhail Lomtadze from Georgia, the co-founder of Kaspi, also took 597th place with $5.9 billion.

Timur Turlov, the CEO and founder of Freedom Holding, a Kazakhstan-based retail brokerage, is ranked 605th. His fortune has grown from $3.3 billion to $5.8 billion in a year.

KAZ Minerals and Kazakhmys mineral firm shareholder Vladimir Kim, with a fortune of $5.7 billion, took 620th place.

Timur Kulibayev and Dinara Kulibayeva (the daughter of Former President Nursultan Nazarbayev), the co-owners of Almex and majority shareholders of Halyk Bank, share 673rd place with $5.3 billion each.

Bulat Utemuratov, the ForteBank shareholder with investments in hotels and telecom, ranks 979th with $3.7 billion.

Forbes identified 3,028 billionaires in 2025, a record high, with a combined wealth of $16.1 trillion – “richer than ever.” The United States leads with 902 billionaires, followed by China with 516, including Hong Kong, and India with 205.