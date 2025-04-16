Central Asian Media Leaders Propose Unified Media Platform

ASTANA — The second Central Asian Media Forum commenced in Astana on April 16 to foster regional information unity, strengthen media resilience, and explore the creation of a unified Central Asian media platform. The two-day forum will bring together over 700 media professionals, government officials, and international experts from Central Asia, China, Qatar, Russia and the United Kingdom.

Kazakh Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva highlighted the strategic importance of deepening regional media cooperation. She noted that regional leaders support the idea of launching a joint media platform, including the possibility of a regional TV channel.

“Our forum has become a truly unique platform where we not only openly discuss the current agenda, but also develop common approaches to joint information work in the region,” Balayeva said.

“Central Asia is currently regarded not only as a reliable bridge and transit hub between Europe and Asia, but also as a major center with significant potential for investment, trade, economic development, tourism, and cultural-humanitarian exchange,” she said.

Balayeva highlighted new initiatives, including educational TV and radio programs on regional history, the Central Asian Academy of Journalism, and a regional journalism award. These projects aim to elevate the region’s international media presence, encourage content exchange and boost media literacy.

Cross-border vision for a shared media future

Akhmed Ismailov, an executive director of Azerbaijan’s media development agency, emphasized that media cooperation is essential to countering global threats and shaping regional strategy.

“In this era of globalization, we must combine our powers to fight against global challenges and consolidate the media landscape. (…) Together, we can unlock the full potential of media as a tool for prosperity and a brighter future for Central Asia and the world,” said Ismailov.

He noted that cross-border collaboration can help counter fake news, reduce bias, and improve media literacy through training, joint investigations and regional forums.

“These initiatives clearly demonstrate that the establishment of an integrated regional information space built on mutual trust, shared values and common information interests is the principle. Such integration not only enhances information security but fosters cultural dialogue and contributes to a more prominent and cohesive presence of the region within the global information landscape,” said Ismailov.

Ismailov also underlined the importance of ethical journalism, journalistic integrity, and media literacy in promoting informed societies and peacebuilding.

“The media serves as a bridge between the state and society, helping to strengthen social cohesion and national unity. (…) By enhancing media literacy, we can create an informed and engaged public that values credible and reliable sources of information,” he said.

Coordinated digital strategies for a youthful region

Asadjon Khodjayev, director of Uzbekistan’s information and mass communications agency, stressed the urgency of regional digital coordination, particularly targeting youth. Nearly 60% of Central Asia’s population is under 30.

“If we don’t work systematically and communicate our messages and objective information to young people, others will do it for us,” Khodjayev said.

“In this regard, the concept for developing regional cooperation in Central Asia 2040 envisions deeper collaboration in mass media and creating a unified information and media space across the region,” he added.

He also proposed institutionalizing regular meetings among Central Asian information ministers to streamline joint policymaking.

Khodjayev highlighted Kazakhstan’s regulatory framework for online platforms, ensuring safer digital environments for youth.

“Kazakhstan’s experience in this area is of great interest to all countries in the region, as we work to create a safe Internet environment for our children. (…) We believe Kazakhstan has made significant progress in this regard, and we are eager to study this experience for the possible adoption of a similar law in Uzbekistan,” he said.

Media literacy and responsibility in the age of AI

Kyrgyz Republic’s Vice Minister of Culture, Information, Sports, and Youth Policy Marat Tagayev echoed the significance of ethical journalism and regional unity and addressed the double-edged nature of artificial intelligence in media.

“AI offers a wide range of opportunities from automating processes to analyzing large amounts of data and improving communication between our countries. But cases of abuse of these technologies are increasingly being recorded. One of the most disturbing phenomena has become deepfakes, falsified videos and audio materials created using neural networks, which outwardly are almost impossible to distinguish from reality,” said Tagayev.

“Such technologies can be used for disinformation, manipulation of public opinion, cybercrime, discrediting public figures, and government agencies,” he added.

He emphasized the importance of media literacy, calling on governments to educate citizens in critical thinking and fake news detection. According to Tagayev, a truly unified information space requires shared standards of ethics, responsibility, and cybersecurity.

Strengthening broadcast partnerships

Alizoda Sukhrob, deputy chairman of Tajikistan’s Committee for Television and Radio Broadcasting, highlighted the need to expand collaboration in radio and television across the region.

“Our cooperation should make it possible to respond promptly to modern challenges and ensure information security,” said Sukhrob.

He proposed joint projects, media exchanges, and professional development programs, including training seminars and roundtables involving regional press service representatives.