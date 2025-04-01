Central Asian Leaders Sign Landmark Treaty and Khujand Declaration to Strengthen Regional Cooperation

ASTANA – President Sadyr Japarov of the Kyrgyz Republic, President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan, and President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan signed the Treaty on the Junction Point of State Borders and the Khujand Declaration on Eternal Friendship on March 31.

The documents were signed following a trilateral summit in Khujand, Tajikistan, highlighting the commitment of the three nations to respect each other’s sovereignty and territorial integrity while fostering constructive dialogue and cooperation in Central Asia, reported the Kyrgyz President’s press service.

“The agreements open up new prospects for strengthening mutual trust, maintaining stability and developing integration processes in the region,” reads the statement.

The meeting also saw the unveiling of a symbolic stele at the junction of the three countries’ borders. The opening ceremony, held via videoconference from Khujand, featured the heads of state simultaneously pressing a button to mark the occasion. The stele stands as a symbol of friendship between the nations, representing a new era of cooperation, trust and good neighborliness between countries after the final settlement of border matters.

Uzbekistan-Tajikistan Alliance Treaty officially takes effect

Uzbek Foreign Minister Bakhtiyor Saidov and Tajik Foreign Minister Sirojiddin Mukhriddin signed the protocol. They exchanged ratification documents, officially enforcing the Treaty on Alliance Relations between the two nations on March 31 in Khujand, marking the beginning of a new phase in the strategic partnership and enhancing multifaceted cooperation between Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

The treaty was initially signed on April 18, 2023, in Dushanbe as part of the bilateral summit at the highest level, reported the Uzbek President’s press service.