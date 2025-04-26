Central Asia, China Strengthen Ties at Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Almaty

ASTANA — Almaty hosted the sixth meeting of foreign ministers in the Central Asia–China format on April 26, focused on strengthening political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, developing transport interconnectivity, addressing regional challenges and threats, and promoting sustainable development and environmental security.

The meeting brought together Kazakhstan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu and foreign ministers of China Wang Yi, the Kyrgyz Republic’s Zheenbek Kulubaev, Tajikistan’s Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, Uzbekistan’s Bakhtiyor Saidov, and a representative of Turkmenistan.

Participants also discussed proposals to enhance the architecture of multilateral cooperation between Central Asia and China based on principles of mutual respect and equality. The sides emphasized the need for balanced approaches to modern challenges and agreed to take steps toward mutually beneficial development.

Nurtleu highlighted the significance of strengthening the multilateral Central Asia-China format, focusing on further expanding cooperation in key areas to ensure regional stability.

“We are creating all conditions for our format to become a flagship among the mechanisms of CA+, and the upcoming meeting of leaders will open a new milestone of eternal friendship and prosperity,” Nurtleu said.

The meeting participants expressed readiness to continue regular meetings in this format, emphasizing the importance of maintaining constructive dialogue amid global challenges and coordinating efforts in priority areas.

By the end of the meeting, the ministers adopted an Information Communiqué reaffirming their shared commitment to good-neighborliness, sustainable development, and deeper multilateral cooperation within the Central Asia-China framework.

Ahead of the meeting, Almaty also hosted the Kazakhstan-China Strategic Dialogue on April 25, where Nurtleu and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi highlighted joint efforts to enhance trade and economic ties.

“We regard Kazakhstan as a priority partner in China’s foreign policy toward neighboring countries. China firmly supports Kazakhstan’s efforts to safeguard its territorial integrity, sovereignty, and security, as well as the country’s development in accordance with its national characteristics,” said Yi.

The two sides signed a memorandum of cooperation between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and China for the period of 2026 – 2028, and exchanged notes on the establishment of Kazakhstan’s Consulate General in Guangzhou.

In 2024, bilateral trade between Kazakhstan and China reached $43.8 billion. Both countries aim to double trade volume. Currently, the Kazakhstan-China investment portfolio has 224 projects worth approximately $66.4 billion.