Belgium Opens Honorary Consulate and Benelux Chamber Office in Aktau

ASTANA – The Honorary Consulate of Belgium and the representative office of the Benelux Chamber of Commerce officially opened on April 17 in Aktau, marking a key step in strengthening trade, economic, investment, and diplomatic ties between Belgium and Kazakhstan, reported Benelux press service.

Belgian Ambassador to Kazakhstan Henri Vantieghem highlighted the importance of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) and Belgium’s contribution to its development. In particular, Belgian company Jan De Nul, a global leader in marine construction, completed work on deepening the bottom of the Caspian Sea at the port of Kuryk last year, expected to boost cargo transportation.

Deputy Governor of the Mangystau Region Abbat Urisbayev welcomed the launch of the EU’s first consulate in the region and emphasized the high investment potential of the Benelux countries, which are collectively Kazakhstan’s top investors. He also called on members of the Chamber to expand their economic presence in the region.

Murtaza Arifov, the founder of ARTEX Holding, was introduced as Honorary Consul. He pledged to promote investment in key sectors such as energy and alternative energy sources, water sector, healthcare, agriculture, as well as educational and social projects. Arifov also plans visits to the Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions to discuss new investment and infrastructure projects.

President of the Benelux Chamber in Kazakhstan Denis Van den Weghe stressed the Chamber’s focus on attracting foreign direct investment, supporting Kazakh exports, and facilitating market access in Europe.

The new consulate and Chamber office are expected to give new impetus to establishing direct ties between the countries’ business communities and expand opportunities for joint projects, alongside trade and economic cooperation.