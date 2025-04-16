Astana Hosts International Automotive Industry Exhibition

ASTANA – Automechanika Astana 2025, a major international exhibition, opened on April 15 in the Kazakh capital, bringing together 350 companies from 22 countries, including Germany, Italy, and Japan, reported the Kazakh Industry and Construction Ministry’s press service.

The event serves as a platform for manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and industry experts from all over the Eurasian Economic Union and beyond to showcase the latest technologies, innovations, and solutions in the automotive sector.

“Automechanika is the world’s largest exhibition brand, and not every country has the opportunity to host it. Events of this level are crucial for both the industry and the national economy. Every dollar invested has a multiplier effect,” said Business Media Central Asia CEO Anuar Malik.

Fifty-four Kazakh companies participate in the exhibition. The main sections of the event include auto parts and components, electronics and communication systems, accessories and tuning, diagnostics and repair, oils and chemicals, car washes, and car care.

Kazakhstan’s automotive industry is among its priority sectors, showing consistent growth due to systemic reforms and localization efforts over the past ten years.

“Today, eight enterprises operate in six regions, employing nearly 7,000 people. This year, we plan to launch two new production facilities in Almaty and Kostanai, creating approximately 5,000 jobs,” said Vice Minister of Industry and Construction Olzhas Saparbekov.