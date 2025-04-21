AIFC Launches Expat Loyalty Club to Support Foreign Professionals in Kazakhstan

ASTANA – The Expat Center of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) officially launched the Expat Loyalty Club Community – a new initiative designed for foreign professionals living and working in Kazakhstan, as well as their families, on April 18. The launch took place in the form of a cultural event dedicated to celebrating Nauryz.

According to the Expat Center, the aim of the community is to create a welcoming environment for international professionals in Kazakhstan, promoting cultural exchange and networking opportunities. Community members gain access to the Loyalty Club, which offers exclusive deals from a variety of service providers, as well as cultural events.

“The program is designed to support international experts in integrating into their new surroundings, fostering connections, and feeling at home. The loyalty system is open to all foreign nationals residing in Kazakhstan for work-related purposes, and extends beyond AIFC participants to include investors, experts, entrepreneurs, diplomats and their families.

With a membership card, international professionals can enjoy special discounts and privileges from AIFC partners, including hotels, housing, real estate agencies, restaurants, fitness centers, beauty salons, clinics, schools, nurseries, and more,” reported the AIFC Expat Center’s press service on April 18.

During the event, the financial center’s representatives introduced foreign guests to the Expat Loyalty Club and presented the full range of services available through the Expat Center.