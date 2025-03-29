Wisdom in Words: Enduring Power of Kazakh Proverbs

ASTANA—Rooted in centuries of oral tradition, Kazakh proverbs have been capturing the nation’s wisdom, values and worldview. These short yet powerful expressions reflect themes of family, friendship, patriotism and perseverance, serving as a moral compass for generations. More than just phrases, they are the voice of history, echoing the essence of Kazakh identity and the collective experience of its people.

Kazakh proverbs form a distinct genre of oral literature characterized by poetic rhythm, rhyme, and linguistic precision.

One well-known saying, “toksan auyz sozdin tobyktai tuyini,” which translates roughly as “the essence of 90 words in a single phrase,” highlights the ability of Kazakh proverbs to compress extensive knowledge into brief yet meaningful expressions that continue to guide and teach and inspire, ensuring that the wisdom of past generations remains relevant in the modern world.

Proverbs as a reflection of cultural wisdom

A common Kazakh proverb states, “el umitin er aktar” (a nation’s hope rests on its hero), emphasizing the role of individuals in shaping society.

Similarly, “dos zhylatyp aitady, dushpan kuldirtip aitady” (a friend tells the truth, making you cry, while an enemy flatters, making you laugh) conveys a deep understanding of human relationships and the distinction between genuine friendship and deceitful flattery.

Some proverbs use indirect communication to convey wisdom. For example, the famous “kyzym sagan aitamyn, kelinim sen tynda” (daughter, I speak to you, but daughter-in-law, you listen). This phrase reflects the Kazakh tradition of offering advice subtly. Elders often direct words at one person while intending their message for another, ensuring lessons are absorbed without direct confrontation.

Family as the foundation of society

In Kazakh culture, the family is the cornerstone of society. Proverbs emphasize the roles and responsibilities within a household. For example, “ake – balaga synshy” (a father is a critic of his child) underscores a father’s duty to guide his offspring, while “ake korgen ok zhonar” (a son who sees his father will sharpen an arrow) reinforces the belief that children learn by observing their parents.

Motherhood is equally admired. The proverb “alyp – anadan tuady” (a giant is born of a mother) highlights the unique role of mothers whose children can become renowned figures in society. Another saying, “anasyn korip—kyzyn al” (look at the mother before marrying her daughter), suggests that her mother shapes a daughter’s upbringing and values.

Kazakh proverbs also highlight lineage and continuity. “Balaly ui – bazar, balasyz ui – mazar” (a house with children is a bazaar, a house without children is a grave) reflects the belief that children bring joy and purpose to life.

“Tugan zherdei zher bolmas, tugan eldei el bolmas” (no land is like your homeland, no people like your own) ties familial bonds to national identity.

Siblings play vital roles in family dynamics. The saying “agasy bardyn zhagasy bar, inisi bardyn tynysy bar” (one with an older brother has protection, one with a younger brother has support) portrays the elder brother as a shield and the younger as a source of encouragement.

Wisdom and respect

Kazakh traditions also highlight respect for elders. This is evident from “ulken turyp kishi soilegennen bez” (avoid a situation where the young speak before their elders), which emphasizes the significance of listening before speaking, especially for young people.

However, respect is not solely based on age but on wisdom. “Koi asygy deme, kolyna zhaksa, saka tut, zhasy kishi deme, akyly assa, aga tut” (Do not dismiss a lamb’s knuckle bone; if it fits your hand, consider it valuable. Do not underestimate the young; if they are wise, treat them as elders) highlights the value of merit over seniority.

Elders traditionally serve as keepers of knowledge. This role is reinforced by “Kazak bilmegenin kartynan suraidy” (a Kazakh asks the elder what they do not know).

Friendship: a bond beyond blood

For most nations, friendships are as meaningful as family ties. Proverbs caution against false friends and celebrate loyalty. For example, “dosyn dos bolganga shattan, dushpanyng dos bolgannan sakta” (rejoice when your friend is a true friend, but beware of befriending an enemy) warns of the complexities of human relationships.

True friendship is tested in hardship. “Kaigyn bolsa, dosyna bar” (if you are in sorrow, go to your friend) emphasizes the importance of companionship in difficult times.

Meanwhile, “zhaman zholdastan zhaksy dushpan artyk” (a good enemy is better than a bad companion) warns about insincere relationships. The idea is that honesty—even from an enemy—is preferable to deceit from a friend.

Work and laziness

Kazakh proverbs also celebrate persistence and hard work. For example, “koz korkak, kol batyr” (the eye is fearful, but the hand is brave) encourages action over hesitation.

Laziness, on the other hand, is condemned. Sayings such as “arsyz kulkige toimas, zhalkau uikyga toimas” (a shameless person never tires of laughing, a lazy person never gets enough sleep) serve as reminders that success comes through effort, not idleness.

Similarly, “zhalkaudyn sory – bailygy” (a lazy person’s misfortune is their wealth) indicates that wealth without effort can lead to failure.

Patriotism and the love of homeland

A deep connection to one’s homeland is a recurring theme in Kazakh proverbs. “Arkimnin oz zheri—zhumak” (one’s own land is paradise) and “tugan zherdin zhuasy da tatti” (even the wild onion of one’s homeland is sweet) express the belief that no place is as precious as one’s birthplace.

Unity is another central theme, evident from “berekeni kokten tileme, birligi mol kopten tile” (do not seek prosperity from the sky but from the unity of the people). This proverb reinforces the idea that strength lies in solidarity.

Hospitality: a sacred tradition

Hospitality is one of the defining qualities of Kazakh culture. The proverb “kutty konak kelse, koi egiz tabady” (when a blessed guest arrives, the sheep give birth to twins) suggests that good fortune follows those who open their homes to guests.

Likewise, “konil ken bolsa, uidin tarlygy bilinbes” (if the heart is generous, the house will not feel small) teaches that genuine hospitality comes from the generosity of spirit rather than material wealth.