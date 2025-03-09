Why Wolves, Horses, and Crows Are More Than Just Animals in Kazakh Culture

ASTANA — For centuries, Kazakh nomads have revered animals that shaped their way of life, traditions and beliefs. Wolves symbolized resilience, horses were essential for survival, and crows served as spiritual messengers. But what made these animals sacred in Kazakh culture?

In an interview with Tengrinews, historian Saltanat Asanova noted that traditional Kazakh society depended entirely on nomadic cattle breeding, fostering a deep reverence for animals.

“Back in his time, Olzhas Suleimenov [Kazakh poet, writer, Turkologist and politician] wrote about the origins and role of nomadism in world civilization. He noted that nomadic cattle breeding developed as a distinctly masculine form of economic activity,” said Asanova.

“The lifestyle of wolves served as a model for such a way of life,” she added.

The wolf: a symbol of strength and survival

Wolves, especially in the vast Eurasian steppe, roam with herds of artiodactyls, hunting selectively.

“Wolf packs never target the strong, young animals or the leaders of the herd. Instead, they hunt from the edges, preying on the weak, the sick, or the young. Why? Because wolves have a vital interest in preserving the herd of artiodactyls, which serves as their primary food source. Olzhas Suleimenov wrote about this back in 1984 in one of his articles,” explains Asanova.

This natural balance inspired the nomads, who saw wolves as predators and guardians of the ecosystem. The wolf became a revered totem among the steppe tribes, symbolizing resilience, unity and survival. Echoes of this influence remain in the traditional game kokpar or kok bori, meaning “blue wolf.”

“You all know the rules of this game, but in fact, it is a direct reflection of a behavior observed in wolf packs. This is how they teach their young to hunt. The stronger adult wolves first take down a lighter, younger animal. Then, they toss the carcass to the younger wolves, who carry it for a while before passing it back to the experienced adults. Through this back-and-forth, wolves train the younger generation of the pack in hunting skills,” said Asanova.

Horses: the lifeblood of nomadic life

Unlike settled societies that relied on cows, nomadic Kazakhs raised horses, camels and sheep—animals capable of traversing long distances without losing weight. Asanova noted that these animals have a unique ability to forage year-round, uncovering food beneath the snow. As a result, additional forage was unnecessary, allowing the livestock to remain on open pastures throughout the year.

Among Kazakhs, every stage of a horse’s life had its own specific name, reflecting the deep cultural bond between nomads and their horses. Horses have more than 10 names for different life stages.

The general term for a horse is ‘zhylky.’ ‘At’ refers to a gelding, ‘aigyr’ is a stallion, and ‘biye’ to a mare.

The language even distinguishes between foals of different ages. ‘Qulyn’ refers to a foal in its first year, ‘zhabaghy’ for one older than six months, tai – around one-year-old, ‘qunan’ – a two-year-old male, ‘donen’ – a three-year-old, ‘beste’ – a four- or five-year-old, and ‘baytal’ – a two- or three-year-old female.

A herd consisting of 10-15 mares, their first-year foals, and a single stallion is called an ‘uyir,’ while horses not part of a herd are referred to as ‘sayak.’

The horse was not just a means of transportation but a companion. In Kazakh folklore, horses often choose their rider, forming an unbreakable bond. In epics such as “Koblandy Batyr” and “Er Tostik,” the hero’s steed is more than an animal; it is a loyal friend and protector.

Nomads also believed in spiritual guardians for their animals: Zhylkysh ata for horses, Oisylkara for camels, Shopan ata for sheep, and Zengi baba for cows. These figures remained central in folklore and were invoked for protection and prosperity.

Sacred birds: owls, ravens, swans and golden eagle

Among birds, the owl was believed to ward off the evil eye and protect children. Owl feathers adorned cradles, children’s clothing and headdresses as talismans against misfortune.

The raven also held a special place in Kazakh culture. Unlike in some traditions where it is associated with death, Kazakhs viewed the raven as a messenger between the earthly and spiritual worlds.

“The raven is considered a sacred bird. There is a very cautious and respectful attitude toward it. People avoid harming or disturbing crows because they are seen as a bridge between the sky and the earth. If a crow appears in your life—whether it lands on your home or you simply spot one—it’s seen as a very good omen. It means the sky is watching over you,” explained Asanova.

Swans were similarly revered and never hunted. Their grace and purity were seen as symbols of divine presence, and harming them was considered a grave offense.

The golden eagle, known as berkut in Kazakhstan, also played a key role in nomadic life. Used for hunting, it helped capture foxes, hares and even wolves.

“Berkut is a symbol of strength. It was widely used in households and was a part of the nomadic world. Eaglets were taken from the nest while still young and raised over several years, growing accustomed to living alongside humans. They were only released back into the wild when they could no longer hunt,” said Asanova.

The Scythian-Saka animal style: a legacy in art

A deep connection with animals was reflected in the Scythian-Saka animal style, a hallmark of steppe art.

“This style has been preserved mainly in jewelry. Patterns decorated all household items, especially in funeral rites, saddles, various horse harness decorations, and clothing cuts,” said Asanova.

According to her, Kazakh ornament today is an evolution of the ancient Scythian animal style, but moved toward symbolism. Examples of ornaments include ‘tuyetaban’ (camel tracks), ‘koshkarmuyiz’ (ram’s horns) and ‘kusmuryn’ (bird beak patterns).

Tengrianism: the spiritual bond with nature

Asanova noted that Kazakhs viewed nature as sacred, a belief system known as Tengrianism, a philosophy similar to Japanese Zen, where all-natural elements are seen as divine.

“In addition to animals, nomads also worshiped other forces of nature: the earth, water, and sky,” she said.

This worldview featured a harmonious relationship with nature, ensuring sustainability and respect for all living beings.

