Top Events to Embrace Spirit of Nauryz in This Long Weekend

ASTANA – March brings not only the first signs of spring but also one of Kazakhstan’s most cherished holidays – Nauryz. Celebrated from March 21-25, this holiday marks an Eastern New Year, a time of unity, joy, and renewal. The Astana Times has curated a guide to must-attend events to celebrate Nauryz, ensuring a weekend filled with tradition, celebration, and feeling of togetherness.

Astana

“Kyz Zhibek” opera on March 21-23

Immerse yourself in the rich cultural heritage of Kazakhstan with the spectacular opera “Kyz Zhibek.” This legendary tale of love, fate, and sacrifice follows Kyz Zhibek and Tolegen on their tragic yet beautiful journey, brought to life through stunning music and breathtaking stage design.

Venue: Astana Opera; 1, Konayev Street. Tickets are available here.

Nauryz Holiday Bazaar on March 21-22

At the Nauryz Bazaar fair, expect a diverse array of offerings including new clothing lines, intricate jewelry pieces, ceramics, metalwork, felt and silk products, along with ethno-style souvenirs. The event will also feature festive concerts, mass competitions showcasing national sports, opportunities for painting and pottery, and performances with traditional Kazakh instruments.

Venue: Expo International Exhibition Center; 53/1, Mangilik El Avenue.

Nauryz show on March 21-30

Enjoy an unforgettable performance with thrilling acrobatics, breathtaking aerial acts, vibrant costumes, and a magical Eastern atmosphere. Talented artists will amaze you with incredible circus magic.

Venue: Circus; 5, Kabanbay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.

“Heritage in Stitches” exhibition, March 20 – April 1

Dive into Uzbekistan’s rich embroidery and sewing traditions at this unique exhibition. Discover gold-embroidered robes, traditional skull caps, exquisite jewelry, and handmade shoes and accessories. Each piece tells a story, preserving the history and cultural legacy of Central Asia.

Venue: National Museum of Kazakhstan; 54, Tauelsizdik Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Nauryz – Duman show on March 21-24

The Astana Puppet Theater presents a captivating Kazakh folk tale in honor of Nauryz. This magical performance is perfect for all ages and offers a chance to learn more about Kazakh folklore and traditions.

Venue: Astana Puppet Theater; 3 Respublika Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Kontinental Hockey League on March 22

Enjoy an adrenaline-filled evening of hockey as Barys HC takes on its rivals in an exciting Kontinental Hockey League match. Feel the energy of live sports action on the ice.

Venue: Barys Arena; 57, Turan Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Almaty

Elevation Nauryz Fest on March 22

Don’t miss this lively Nauryz festival. Enjoy live music, dynamic dance performances, and thrilling entertainment in a festive atmosphere.

Venue: Red Rhino; 11/11, Sultangazin Street. Tickets are available here.

Grand concert with the Tynda Music Orchestra on March 22

Experience an unforgettable night of music concert featuring top musicians and enjoy a unique blend of traditional and modern sounds, creating a night full of music, culture. Special guests include Alexey Chumakov, Mustafa Sandal, and the famous actor Burak Ozcivit.

Venue: Almaty Arena; 8, Nurkent Microdistrict. Tickets are available here.

Spring International Jazz Festival on March 22

Celebrate Nauryz with an incredible jazz festival.Talented musicians from across Central Asia will take the stage, filling the night with soulful melodies and vibrant rhythms. Enjoy world-class performances, amazing improvisations, and the magic of live jazz.

Venue: MusCafe; 117, Abay Avenue. Tickets are available here.

“The Universe of Hans Zimmer” on March 23

Experience the magic of a live orchestra and choir as they bring to life the iconic music of Hans Zimmer, one of the greatest film composers of our time.

His unforgettable scores have shaped Hollywood cinema and left a lasting impact on popular culture. Enjoy a spectacular concert featuring legendary soundtracks from films like “Dune,” “Batman,” “Kung Fu Panda,” “Pirates of the Caribbean,” “The Lion King,” and more.

Feel the power of a full symphony orchestra and choir as they perform alongside stunning visuals, creating an immersive and unforgettable experience.

Venue: Palace of the Republic; 56, Dostyk Avenue. Tickets are available here.

Sham Auen classical Kazakh music concerts by candlelight on March 23

Step into a world of elegance and tradition at this magical candlelit concert. Experience the beauty of classical and traditional Kazakh music, where the rich sounds of folk instruments bring deep, emotional melodies to life.

Venue: 140, Karasay Batyr Street. Tickets are available here.