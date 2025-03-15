Tokayev Highlights Nauryz Celebration, Abai’s Legacy and Cultural Revitalization

ASTANA – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev underscored the cultural significance of the ten-day Nauryz celebration, the promotion of national clothing and the ongoing development of the Abai Institute during his speech at the National Kurultai on March 14 in Burabai.

Tokayev highlighted the significance of the Nauryz celebration, which has now expanded to a ten-day observance, beginning on March 14 with the Amal holiday. Each day of the celebration is dedicated to a specific theme, which has been well-received by the public. The Day of National Clothing has sparked widespread interest in traditional attire, making it more common in schools, workplaces and companies. This increased demand has led to the opening of sewing workshops and the emergence of new brands and stores, boosting the revival of Kazakh heritage.

“Rather than dressing in black robes that conceal your face, it is much better to wear clothes in a national style. Our national clothes clearly emphasize our ethnic identity, so we need to popularize it in every possible way,” said Tokayev emphasizing the cultural importance of wearing national clothing.

Abai’s legacy

In his speech, Tokayev also noted that this year marks the 180th anniversary of the great Kazakh philosopher, Abai. Reflecting on the 175th anniversary of Abai’s birth five years ago, the President recalled his proposal to establish the Abai Institute during a meeting with scholars in Semei. Today, that vision is being realized through the creation of a digital platform aimed at helping both Kazakh diasporas and foreign citizens learn the Kazakh language. The President expressed his hope for this initiative to evolve into a network of cultural and educational institutions, modeled after the Confucius, Goethe and Cervantes Institutes, to promote Kazakh culture globally.

According to Tokayev, the Abai Institute is set to promote Kazakh culture globally. Notably, such centers can be opened in China, Türkiye, Mongolia and several other countries. Culture is vital for strengthening national identity, and Kazakhstan is focused on adding its heritage to UNESCO’s international lists. Adapting traditions to modern realities is key to progress, as history shows that many nations have thrived through blending tradition and innovation, he said.

Adapting Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage to modern realities with AI

Tokayev highlighted the challenges posed by new times and the need to adapt Kazakhstan’s cultural heritage to modern realities. He emphasized the importance of integrating tradition with innovation, particularly in the context of artificial intelligence (AI) and its impact on culture and ideology.

The President pointed out that while AI is transforming these spheres, it cannot fully replace human insight, as AI-generated content about Kazakhstan often fails to reflect the true essence of the country’s history, culture, and traditions. This issue primarily stems from the lack of sufficient information about Kazakhstan available online, especially in widely spoken languages like English.

To address this, the government has initiated the process of digitizing vast amounts of the country’s cultural and historical data, such as archives, scientific research, photographs, music and artworks. The aim is to create a national digital archive that will not only preserve this heritage but also be accessible to both domestic and international developers of AI, helping to bridge the gap in AI’s understanding of Kazakhstan’s identity.

Tokayev proposes holding next meeting in Kyzylorda

The President noted that the current Kurultai coincides with the 100th anniversary of the decision to move the capital to Kyzylorda. In honor of this milestone, he proposed holding the next meeting of the National Kurultai in Kyzylorda, recognizing the city’s historical importance as a former capital.

He also referred to an interview with the well-known writer Tolen Abdik, published in Egemen Qazaqstan, where the latter reflects on the long-standing Kazakh imperative, “do not be just your father’s son – be a human.” Building on this idea, the President discussed the value of humility and equality among nations, stressing that no nation should consider itself superior to others.

He concluded with a call for a broad civilizational perspective on history, suggesting that the nation must forge a more connected and comprehensive understanding of its past, present and future to advance Kazakhstan’s development.