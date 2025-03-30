Teaching Against Odds: Four Stories from Remote Kazakh Schools

ASTANA – In a world where teaching has become associated with a low-pay and high-demand profession, some stay committed, bringing education to remote Kazakh villages through the Teach for Qazaqstan program. The Astana Times interviewed four teachers from Abai, a city in the Karagandy Region, to learn how this experience has shaped both them and their students.

Addressing educational disadvantages and reducing the gap between rural and urban education lies at the heart of this program. Teach for Qazaqstan gathered its first cohort of teachers in 2023.

Many of those teachers celebrate common ideals: a supportive atmosphere, community, trusting student-teacher relations, and creative curriculums. Some have a degree that makes them teachers, while others made a complete career shift to pursue their goal of bringing quality education to rural areas.

A journalist who found a new calling

Aida Suleimen, a journalist, discovered the Teach for Qazaqstan opportunity through her husband, and together they decided to apply. In a twist of fate, she was accepted into the program, setting her on an unexpected path in education—one that she now believes was meant to be.

Seeing things from the other side of the classroom completely changed the way she looked at education and children in her classes.

“You start to truly understand your teachers and what’s happening at school—you see everything more clearly. If a child is upset or had a fight with a friend, you notice it. If a child is excited because it’s his grandpa’s birthday, you can see that joy, too,” said Suleimen.

She was amazed by how every child opens up in their own way, each with a unique talent. Suleimen believes that a teacher’s ability to recognize and nurture these strengths is crucial.

“I have a child who draws like ‘wow!’ – actually, there are a few – but I had no idea until I was assigned to create a booklet. While organizing an exhibition, we worked together on drawings of animals, and it was only through this kind of outside-the-box activity that their talent truly became visible,” said Suleimen.

One of the difficulties for Suleimen was that she was not sure how to assert her authority over her students. But she quickly learned to take responsibility and be the adult in the room, even when she did not feel like it.

“On my first day, I had one or two classes, and for my very first one, I was really scared to go in. I felt insecure, unsure of what to expect, so I put on a song from Naruto [Japanese manga series character] – the uplifting soundtrack – listened to it and went in. In that moment, it felt like a transformation as I stepped into the classroom,” said Suleimen.

“I still get overwhelmed sometimes—whether it’s tests or school inspections, there’s always that background worry. But once I enter the classroom, something shifts. Suddenly, I’m in control, and my emotional intelligence kicks in. It is something amazing for me,” she added.

A bold move to the countryside

For Gulzhiyan Zhaniyeva, who worked as a teacher before, relocating to a new place was challenging at first. Ultimately, it was entirely worth it.

“It was very difficult, especially the first six months, while the adaptation was going on, especially for our two children. They could not get used to the class, to the school, to the region, in general,” said Zhaniyeva.

However, sometimes knowing the challenges can equip you with the necessary tools to overcome them. Her experience at the Teach for Qazaqstan highlighted how privileged she is to be a teacher with comprehensive support.

“I see a tremendous difference—what I didn’t get during my university years, I’ve gained here in terms of methodology, as well as psychological and emotional support. Over these two years, we receive training, learn how to work with children, and develop the skills to handle challenges,” said Zhaniyeva.

After spending nearly two years in Abai, she and her family have grown so accustomed to life in this place that they are discussing the possibility of staying.

A classroom begins with kindness

Nazerke Akhan had just graduated with a degree in biology and chemistry when she was accepted into the program. With all the technological and educational advances, Akhan believes children need connection and compassion in their education now more than ever.

“‘Teacher, do you believe in me?’ asked my fifth-grade student in our first lesson. It may be a common question in the daily routine, but it reminds me of the values we spread in the project, and then I realized the mission of my work as a teacher,” she said.

Akhan sees her role as guiding students toward self-improvement and helping them believe in their potential.

“I remember the phrase: ‘Students who are loved at home, come to school to learn, and students who aren’t, come to school to be loved.’ Children with different destinies and characters come to school. They can be vindictive, aggressive, vengeful, but behind all this is always their family life, about which we do not know everything. As a person and as a professional, I have learned to look deeper: all children are different, but it is important for each of them to receive the care that they cannot find at home,” said Akhan.

“Of course, there were times when I wanted to drop everything and leave. Having lived in the south my whole life, it took me a long time to get used to the climate. I remember how on one winter morning I drowned in snow up to my knees on the way to the bus stop: emotions came over me, but now I remember it with a smile,” she added.

Beyond the textbook

Nurzhigit Kurbonov said his path to becoming a biology teacher was shaped by his biology teacher Aizhan.

“The way she explained lessons, connected with students, and placed special trust in each of us deeply inspired me. Back then, I dreamed of becoming a teacher just like her,” said Kurbonov.

He has achieved his dream, and his life as a teacher is filled with meaningful moments with his students.

“In the first year of work, when I asked the students: ‘What do we want to do outside of class?’ most of them said ‘Let’s make a movie!’ I liked this idea too, but I didn’t know how to implement it,” said Kurbonov.

When they began filming, it was important for Kurbonov to allow children to speak freely without giving them instructions.

“That moment was special for me. The children tried to see themselves from the outside, analyze their opinions, and express their thoughts clearly. This project was not only about filming but also opened up a way for them to develop themselves, to express their thoughts freely and confidently,” said Kurbonov.

“This showed me another aspect of teaching: sometimes the best lessons aren’t just taught from a book, they come from real-life experience,” he added.

The past two years have been transformative for Kurbonov, shaping both his professional growth and personal outlook.

“These years have changed me completely. I have come to understand that being a teacher is not just about teaching, but also about influencing the lives of each student,” he said.

“At first, I had many doubts: ‘Will the children listen to me? Will my lessons be interesting? Can I really help them?’ I wondered. But over time, I realized that the main strength of teaching is trusting the student, listening to him, and valuing his opinion,” added Kurbonov.

Teach for Qazaqstan’s CEO, Gulnara Salmen, said that the program’s first cohort is nearing graduation.

“Since the launch of the program in January 2023, Teach for Qazaqstan has deployed 31 teachers to schools in the Karagandy Region. Already this year we will welcome the first graduates who have completed two years of work creating safe and supportive educational environments for children,” said Salmen in a comment for this story.

“Our program continues to strive for systemic changes in the educational system of Kazakhstan, providing equal opportunities for every child and contributing to the long-term development of the country’s regions. The support of our partners, including Freedom Holding Corp. and, in particular, Timur Turlov, played an important role in the successful implementation of the project. His support enabled us to secure the necessary resources to launch the program and ensure its sustainable development in the region,” she added.