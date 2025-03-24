Tea Ceremony Remains at Heart of Kazakh Hospitality 

ASTANA – Tea holds a special place in Kazakh culture, serving as a centerpiece of hospitality and social gatherings. Families often unite over tea, and these occasions can last for hours. Nearly every traditional Kazakh custom includes tea drinking, from celebrations to solemn occasions. Whether celebrating the birth of a child or remembering a loved one, tea is always present. Guests, regardless of the reason for their visit, are always offered a cup.

For centuries, Kazakhs led a nomadic lifestyle, and their preferred drink was kumys [fermented mare’s milk]. However, tea, introduced via the Silk Road as early as the second century B.C., gradually became popular. Caravans transported Chinese tea through Semirechye and South Kazakhstan, where it became valued for its warming effect in winter and ability to quench thirst in the summer. Tea remained a luxury for centuries due to its high cost. The decline of the Silk Road in the 14th century nearly halted its supply. However, in the late 19th century, tea-drinking customs arrived from Russia, first gaining popularity among the elite before spreading across all social classes. Over time, tea became a national tradition, uniting nomadic communities. Today, it is consumed before and after meals, as well as throughout the day.

Black tea is the preferred choice, often served with milk. The term “kyzyl shai” [red tea] refers to the rich, reddish hue the tea takes on when brewed strongly and mixed with milk. It is traditionally prepared by letting it steep on a hot stove, enhancing its flavor. The kettle is kept warm at all times, as Kazakhs do not drink lukewarm or cold tea.

A taste of respect

Regional variations in tea customs also exist. In southern Kazakhstan, as well as in the Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangystau, and southeastern Aktobe Regions, tea is served in small bowls called kese or piyala. In other parts of the country, larger bowls are used. This difference is linked to climate—hotter regions favor sipping tea from smaller, half-filled cups to help quench thirst gradually.

Paul Pullinger, a British citizen who has been living in Kazakhstan for seven years, observed striking similarities between Kazakh and British tea traditions.

“To be honest, I didn’t expect tea culture to be so important in Kazakh society. Even if I stopped by a friend’s house for five or ten minutes, they never let me leave without having tea. What was meant to be a short visit often turned into hours,” he told The Astana Times.

Pullinger was particularly intrigued by the Kazakh custom of “pouring tea with respect.” When he first received a half-filled cup of tea, he was puzzled. His host explained that pouring a small amount of tea allows for frequent refills, ensuring the guest always has a hot drink. The more often tea is poured, the more care is shown.

“Now, whenever I visit friends, I specify the type of tea I want. I usually prefer tea with respect, but if I’m very thirsty, I jokingly say, ‘without respect, please,’” he said.

Another phrase that caught his attention was “ozimiz shai isheik” [let’s drink tea by ourselves]. In Kazakh homes, once guests leave, family members often say this before enjoying tea together. It highlights the deep connection between tea and family life in Kazakhstan.

The art of serving tea

Tea is traditionally poured by an experienced woman of the household. At large gatherings, the hostess often has assistants to help serve. Pouring tea is an art that follows specific customs. The most honored guests, usually elders, are served first. It is essential to avoid mixing up bowls when refilling, and tea bowls must be handled carefully avoiding clattering dishes. The strength and color of the tea must also be carefully maintained.

Young girls learn the nuances of tea serving from childhood by watching their mothers. A bride’s tea-serving skills are even evaluated shortly after marriage in a tradition known as kelin chai. Elderly women of the family visit the newlyweds’ home to assess the bride’s ability to serve tea—a test of both her hospitality and efficiency.

While green and fruit teas are also enjoyed in Kazakhstan, black tea remains the cultural favorite. Over centuries, tea has evolved from a luxury to an everyday necessity, symbolizing warmth, hospitality, and family unity. A cup of tea in Kazakhstan is always more than just a drink—it is an invitation to connect.