Soft Power and Public Diplomacy: How Kazakhstan Can Leverage Global Experiences for Development

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

Approximately 600,000 foreign tourists spent around $15.1 million in Astana in two weeks in September of 2024. They were primarily drawn to the fifth World Nomad Games, which brought together about 2,800 participants from 89 countries to compete in 21 sports. Dimash Qudaibergen’s concert and more than 100 cultural events, including a scientific conference, helped create an atmosphere of joy and camaraderie, allowing guests to become acquainted with Kazakh traditions and showcasing the richness of the country’s culture. The official opening ceremony of the games was also held at a high level, receiving praise from both Kazakhs and foreigners. The games have become a symbol of cultural exchange and strengthened ties between peoples, leaving guests with warm memories of Kazakhstan.

In today’s world, soft power—based on cultural influence and popular diplomacy—is becoming an important tool in international relations. Kazakhstan continues to actively use this approach to strengthen its authority on the world stage, and this event served as a vivid example of its effectiveness.

Kazakhstan is a unique cultural bridge between East and West, which can serve as a foundation for building strong soft power.

Since gaining independence in 1991, the country has been actively developing public diplomacy, promoting its identity through art, sports and education. Kazakhstan’s participation in the OSCE summit in 2010 strengthened its status as a peacemaker and demonstrated its readiness for international cooperation.

Today, Kazakhstan leverages soft power through cultural programs and educational exchanges, such as the Bolashak program, which has enabled more than 12,000 students to study abroad and strengthen cultural ties. The active development of tourism and the organization of the EXPO-2017 World Exhibition have also contributed to the improvement of the country’s international reputation.

Despite these achievements, Kazakhstan needs to take a more systematic approach to cultural diplomacy and actively involve young people in international projects. It is recommended to establish platforms for experience exchange, develop educational programs and cooperate with international organizations.

Soft power is not only about numbers and economic impact, but also an emotional connection with people. Kazakhstan can use its rich culture, music and traditions to create connections with other nations, for example, through international festivals.

The concept of soft power involves attraction, not coercion, as demonstrated by South Korea and Singapore through their cultural exports. Kazakhstan has a rich heritage that can be shared with the world. The recent shift in cultural diplomacy policy is a step in the right direction, but a more strategic approach is required.

While working at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Tashkent from 2018 to 2023, I noted the friendliness of local residents and their careful attitude to history. Uzbekistan actively uses soft power to promote its image through cultural exchanges and heritage preservation initiatives.

Meanwhile, South Korea has successfully used soft power through culture, especially thanks to the K-pop phenomenon. This phenomenon not only generates economic benefits but also encourages the study of the Korean language abroad, with the number of students increasing by 40% over the past five years. Educational programs such as KOICA further strengthen international ties. My experience studying in Korea in 2013 allowed me to develop a deep appreciation for Korean culture, which, in turn, strengthened my connections. Today, in my work at the Korean Embassy in Astana, I continue to build on these relationships.

Singapore provides an outstanding example of soft power through education and cultural initiatives. This year, I had the opportunity to study at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, where I studied approaches to management and diplomacy. Singapore is actively developing its cultural projects and educational initiatives, which allows it to maintain its status as a global center for business and education.

Kazakhstan can also use soft power effectively by investing in infrastructure to support educational, cultural and tourism initiatives, including transportation and hospitality services. This will create a favorable environment for cultural exchange and will help the country become a regional center of soft power, complementing the strategies of hard power.

Kazakhstan is on the threshold of new opportunities: by using soft power and public diplomacy, the country can enhance its reputation and promote sustainable development. A nation that is respected and admired is more likely to secure allies and partners in times of crisis.

The policymakers have to seize the opportunity to transform the country’s image into a dynamic cultural exchange center. By investing in cultural diplomacy and participating in global discussions, the nation can reshape perceptions and create alliances.

Soft power will not only enhance the status of the country but also strengthen friendly ties between peoples. To ensure sustainable growth and reinforce Kazakhstan’s position on the international stage, strategies for soft power and public diplomacy must continue to evolve.

The author is Zhibek Sadyrbayeva, a graduate student of the Nazarbayev University Graduate School of Public Policy.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.