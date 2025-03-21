New Exhibition Unites Finest Uzbek Embroidery Pieces from Six Museums

ASTANA – The art of Uzbek embroidery was presented at “The Heritage in Stitches” exhibition at the National Museum of Kazakhstan in Astana on March 19.

For the first time, the public will see rare exhibits from Uzbekistan’s top museums, including the State Museum of Applied Art, the State Museum of Temurids History, the Samarkand State Museum-Reserve, the State Museum of Art of Uzbekistan, the State Museum of Arts of Karakalpakstan named after Savitsky, and the Bukhara State Museum-Reserve.

The treasure trove includes 122 intricate items, such as gold-embroidered men’s and women’s robes, traditional skullcaps adorned with intricate gulduzi and zaminduzi embroidery from the 1940s–1980s, as well as paranjas (traditional Central Asian robe for women) and chachvans (face veil) decorated with hand embroidery and weaving from late 19th to early 20th century.

Also included are stunning jewelry pieces and the renowned suzani, ornate tribal textiles, from Samarkand, Tashkent, and Shakhrisabz.

According to Saida Mirziyoyeva, assistant to the President of Uzbekistan, the exhibition showcases centuries-old art and craftsmanship, while also strengthening cultural ties between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

“‘The Heritage in Stitches”’ exhibition in Astana is a vivid example of how cultural patrimony can serve as a bridge between our countries. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have deep historical ties, and such initiatives allow once again emphasizing the importance of cooperation, mutual respect and strengthening good neighborly relations,” said Mirziyoyeva.

Bobur Sayomov, head of the Center for the Restoration of Cultural Heritage under the Uzbekistan Art and Culture Development Foundation (ACDF), said some objects on display underwent a restoration process particularly for this exhibition.

“Preparations for this exhibition have been underway for a year, and we have worked together with exhibition curators from museums in Uzbekistan. As part of the effort, over 30 museum exhibits were restored to prepare them for a good display at this exhibition. It is also planned to publish a scientific catalog dedicated to this exhibition,” said Sayomov.

“We are thrilled about this partnership between the museums of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, because it will lead to a new stage in the development of cultural relations between our museums, as well as between Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan,” he added.

The exhibition was organized by the foundation, which is engaged in preserving, promoting and supporting the cultural heritage of Uzbekistan. In September 2025, the foundation will organize the first Bukhara Biennale.

“The Heritage in Stitches” opened to visitors on March 20 and will run through June 1 at the National Museum of Kazakhstan.