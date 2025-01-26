Burabai National Park Offers Perfect Winter Escape

ASTANA – The Burabai national park might not top everybody’s winter holiday list, but with fewer crowds and crisp air, it offers a great place to continue the outdoor season, with just a short trip from Astana.

Do not be put off by freezing temperatures. As the saying goes, there is no such thing as bad weather, only bad gear. One can enjoy peaceful walks through woodlands, glide on skis or skates, and even encounter wildlife.

Burabai is easily accessible from Astana via daily electric trains, with return trips scheduled in the evening. On good-weather days, taxi services are also available.

Make a wish at Abylai Khan’s throne

You do not have to scale mountains to enjoy a winter walking adventure. A good way to embrace the outdoors during the winter is by strolling along a designated path along the frozen Burabai Lake. Hearing the crunch of snow beneath your feet and seeing the pine forest with stunning views of snow-covered hills around is a calming experience.

Sooner or later, you will arrive at the renowned Abylai Khan Glade, named after the prominent 18th-century Kazakh ruler. This glade once served as the location of his headquarters. You will recognize the glade by a tall stele erected in 1991 to commemorate the 280th anniversary of Abylai Khan.

Having taken pictures, follow one of the paths leading from the stele to the Abylai Khan’s throne. What is known by locals as throne is actually a throne-shaped stone nearby. According to one of the legends, it was on this very spot in 1734 that Abylai was brought up on a white felt carpet and proclaimed sultan. The stone is believed to grant wishes, with visitors often circling it around seven times while making a wish.

People can also enjoy a short horseback ride, take photos with an eagle, or dress in traditional Kazakh attire for memorable pictures.

Have 3D experience in multimedia complex

Just across Abylai Khan’s Glade stands the Multimedia Interactive Complex, a place even non-museum-goers may find captivating. The visitors can delve into the rich history of the region in an engaging way.

The complex is divided into seven multimedia zones. The Travel to Kazakhstan section feels like stepping into the world of the “Avatar” movie with glowing trees that create a magical atmosphere. Beyond the visuals, it showcases the beauty and diversity of Kazakhstan’s tourist destinations, including Burabai, Medeu ice skating arena, Shymbulak ski resort, Sharyn canyon, the Caspian Sea, Turkistan, the Ustyurt plateau, and the Baikonur cosmodrome.

The next room is the 360-Cube hall, featuring five projectors and two side screens that together create a captivating 360-degree panoramic experience. This immersive technology brings thematic short films to life, including a film about Kazakhstan.

The complex also features several interactive exhibits where visitors can receive Abylai Khan’s blessing, try their hand at archery, and step into the role of a batyr (Kazakh warrior) by overcoming various virtual obstacles.

Entry prices are 1,500 tenge (US$2.5) for a short tour and 4,500 tenge (US$8.5) for a longer 45-minute excursion.

Visit local Lapland at Aqmaral farm

One of the best places to get a sense of being at Santa’s headquarters is Aqmaral farm, but instead of reindeer, you will find Altai marals. Here, you will get to walk among these majestic deers, feed them, engage with a herder to learn more about the animals and learn how the farm operates. The farm is home to around 250 marals.

The natural environment of Burabai provides ideal conditions for deer breeding. The forest steppes offer abundant nourishment, allowing the deer to thrive, gain weight, and develop naturally.

Within the territory of the farm, there is also a pantotherapy center, which specializes in producing healing products derived from the farm’s marals to create remedies known to boost immunity, promote skin cell regeneration, and assist in treating nervous disorders. Combined with the therapeutic properties of the region’s pine-scented air, the treatment is especially effective for conditions affecting joints, the musculoskeletal system, as well as for improving overall vitality, including sexual function of both men and women.

It is prohibited to bring your own food, but you can purchase apples for feeding at the entrance. During winter, you can observe them daily between 10–11.30 a.m. and 3–4 p.m.

Tickets are priced at 1,500 (US$2.5) per adult.

Enjoy a sunset ride on a quad bike

Those, who are more into adventurous activities, can go for frozen lake riding in Burabai. Locals will offer you the chance to either snowmobile or use a quad bike to ride mile upon mile on pure ice and snow.

Remember to dress in warm clothes and bring some hot tea or coffee in a thermos to savor in the midst of your ride. Serene landscapes and crisp winter air make this a fantastic outdoor activity, especially during sunset.

The rent price for a quad bike at Burabai Lake is 10,000 tenge (US$19) for 10 minutes.

When the Burabai and other lakes freeze, locals also replace the boats with ice blades and skis. One can enjoy the peace and tranquillity of the frozen landscape on skis or ice skates rented at Omost lakeside hotels.