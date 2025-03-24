Kazakhstan Reports Growth in Foreign Investment in 2024

ASTANA — In recent years, Kazakhstan has achieved notable results in attracting foreign investment, driving sustainable economic growth and enhancing its global standing. The government prioritizes creating a favorable investment climate and executing large-scale international projects. These efforts focus on infrastructure development, supporting key economic sectors, and improving the country’s competitiveness.

According to Kazakhstan’s National Bank, foreign direct investment (FDI) in January-September 2024 reached $12.7 billion. Additionally, the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) reported that Kazakhstan attracted $15.7 billion in investments for new projects in 2024, an 88% increase from the previous year. This accounted for 63% of North and Central Asia’s total investments. In 2024, foreign investors initiated 45 projects worth $1.3 billion, generating over 6,000 new jobs.

Among the major projects launched were the opening of a $50 million Carlsberg production site, the first phase of the Zhetysu Wolframy plant with an investment of $450 million, and the establishment of the Wan Sheng Ceramic tile production facility in Shymkent. Furthermore, the SKD production of Škoda and Hongoi cars was set up in the Kostanai Region, and PepsiCo’s $160 million project in the Almaty Region aimed at supporting local agriculture, reported the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service on March 19.

Notable international investments include Qatari company Power International Holding’s acquisition of Tele2, Altel, and Bereke Bank, as well as Arab investor UCC Holding’s infrastructure projects, such as the construction of a new compressor station, the KS-14-Aktobe-Kostanai gas pipeline, and a second line of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent gas pipeline. These initiatives are integral to enhancing regional infrastructure and energy security.

In addition, the National Management Holding Baiterek, Hassad Food and Tiryaki Agro signed a memorandum of cooperation on the construction of a grain processing plant in Astana worth $200 million, with a design capacity of up to 250,000 tons of wheat and up to 100,000 tons of peas annually.

The automotive sector is also set to see growth, with joint ventures involving KIA, Changan, Haval, and Chery planning to begin car production in 2025.

The Kazakh government takes measures to remove systemic barriers to investment, improving the transparency of regulatory processes. New strategies have been introduced, including a targeted approach based on regional needs and Kazakhstan’s competitive advantages. The Investment Headquarters has helped resolve 115 investor-related problems for projects totaling more than $50 billion. Additionally, six investment agreements worth $2.3 billion have been signed, with seven more in progress, amounting to $7.5 billion.

The government also launched the National Digital Platform, ensuring transparency in monitoring investment projects, promptly addressing issues, and reducing investor barriers.