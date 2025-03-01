Kazakhstan Military Personnel Enhance Skills Through International Training Programs

ASTANA – Over 600 Kazakhstan’s military personnel are currently studying in more than 50 foreign institutions across 12 countries, said Murat Olzhabayev, head of Military Education and Science Department of the Defense Ministry during a Feb. 27 briefing at the Central Communications Service.

These countries include Azerbaijan, Armenia, Belarus, India, Italy, China, Pakistan, Russia, the United States, Türkiye, Uzbekistan, and South Korea. The selection of candidates for these programs is based on the needs of Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces, with particular focus on specialties not offered by domestic military educational institutions.

Olzhabayev emphasized that training abroad provides an opportunity for military personnel to master modern methods of military operations and learn international standards in defense and security. Joint training with international partners, including the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), NATO, China, and neighboring Central Asian countries, strengthens Kazakhstan’s diplomatic and military relations. This cooperation plays a crucial role in enhancing mutual understanding and coordination for joint operations and peacekeeping missions.