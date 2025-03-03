Kazakhstan Marks 179th Anniversary of Zhambyl Zhabayev

ASTANA – The nation celebrated the 179th anniversary of renowned Kazakh poet and improviser Zhambyl Zhabayev on Feb. 28.

Zhabayev was a master of epic poetry and improvisation, a wise zhyrshy (narrative poet), and a storyteller whose work helped shape civic and political poetry. His influence extended beyond his poetic talent—he pioneered a new direction in folk poetry, inspiring generations of akyns (traditional poets). His words became popular, and he was named as the father of folk poetry.

Born in 1846 at the foot of Zhambyl Mountain near the upper reaches of the Shu River in the Moyinkum district of the Zhambyl Region, Zhabayev was named after the mountain where his family’s nomadic caravan had camped.



As a child, he learned to play the dombra (a traditional Kazakh instrument), and by the age of 14 or 15, he was deeply engaged in poetry. He initially performed in the tolgau style—philosophical reflections sung in recitative—but soon developed an interest in improvization. This ambition led him to famed akyn Suyunbai, a revered storyteller of the Zhetysu steppes. Zhabayev regarded Suyunbai as his lifelong mentor, calling him a “pir” – an idol and inspiration. When Zhabayev performed for him, Suyunbai blessed him, encouraging him to create his compositions.

The evolution of his poetry and lasting legacy

Zhabayev’s career flourished in the late 19th century, a time of significant transformation in Kazakhstan following its full annexation by the Russian Empire. The introduction of Russian administrative rule disrupted traditional Kazakh society, fostering distrust, bureaucratic corruption, and social inequality. These developments deeply influenced Zhabayev’s poetry. Like other akyns and writers of his time, he used his talent to criticize societal issues, denouncing greed, arrogance, bribery, and idleness in works.

Zhabayev’s poetry reflected the lives of ordinary people, emphasizing themes of unity and social justice. He advocated for Kazakh-Russian friendship and composed lyrical, satirical, and heroic works.

In 1936, he gained nationwide recognition when Pravda newspaper published his poem “Tugan Elim” (My Homeland). In the piece, he reflected on two eras of Kazakh life and painted a vision of a prosperous modern society.

During the second World War, despite being 95, Zhabayev continued to inspire with patriotic songs urging Soviet citizens to fight for victory. His wartime works, including “Maidan Zhyry” (Songs of War) and “Alynbas Kamal” (The Impregnable Fortress), became powerful symbols of resilience, while “Leningraders, My Children!” embodied the courage and solidarity of the residents of blockaded Leningrad [St. Petersburg].

Zhabayev died on June 22, 1945, just months before his 100th birthday. In 1946, a mausoleum was built in his honor, and his house was transformed into a literary memorial museum, which remains a cherished cultural landmark in Kazakhstan.