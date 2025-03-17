Kazakhstan Expands Cooperation with US in Energy

ASTANA – Kazakhstan’s delegation, led by Energy Minister Almassadam Satkaliyev, met with representatives of the United States (U.S.) Chamber of Commerce, headed by Senior Vice President Khush Choksy, on March 15 to discuss trade and economic cooperation, particularly in the energy sector.

According to the ministry’s press service, Satkaliyev outlined Kazakhstan’s ongoing oil and gas production, petrochemicals, renewable energy, and nuclear energy projects. He highlighted government measures to attract foreign investment and create a favorable business environment.

“Kazakhstan is an important trade and economic partner of the U.S. in Central Asia. We see significant potential for expanding our cooperation, especially in the energy sector, and are ready to assist American companies interested in working in the Kazakh market,” he said.

Representatives of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce expressed interest in deepening collaboration with Kazakhstan and noted the country’s positive dynamics of economic reforms.