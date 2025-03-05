Kazakhstan Employs More Than 9,000 Women in Aviation with 34 Female Pilots 

ASTANA – Kazakhstan has 34 female pilots out of 1,459, while globally, women make up only 5% of airline pilots. The country’s aviation sector employs more than 9,500 women, including 2,005 flight attendants, 104 air traffic controllers, and about 400 professionals in engineering and technical roles. These figures were highlighted at a workshop on gender equality and women’s empowerment in aviation in Almaty on March 4.

The first-ever two-day event brought together industry professionals and young specialists to exchange knowledge, share practical insights, and inspire greater interest in aviation among the next generation.

Addressing the participants, Nicolas Rallo, the regional director for the International Civil Aviation Organization’s European and North Atlantic Office (ICAO EUR/NAT), highlighted Kazakhstan’s leadership in advancing gender equality in aviation.

“ICAO remains fully committed to gender equality, and we will continue to actively engage with countries, international organizations, and industry partners in initiatives to empower women in aviation. A good example is the recently launched course on how to establish an effective mentoring program,” he said.

In an interview with The Astana Times, Saltanat Tompiyeva, the chair of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport, shared insights into the country’s efforts to promote women in aviation.

“There is a global trend that 30% of aviation professionals should be women, but I believe Kazakhstan is a leader in civil aviation in the region. Of the 23,000 people working in the aviation sector, over 40% are women. This is the first time the ICAO EUR/NAT regional office has held a workshop on gender equality, and it is because Kazakhstan is seen as a leader in this area,” she said.

Tompiyeva noted the seminar on gender equality, the promotion of women in aviation, and equal opportunities serves as a valuable platform for those aspiring to work in the industry.

“Our goal is to attract young people and challenge the stereotype that aviation is a male-dominated field. There are no inherently male or female professions—we want to break this perception and show that aviation is open to everyone,” she said.

Tompiyeva emphasized there are no barriers preventing women from building aviation careers and gender equality is increasing, with strong government support.

“Our country has regulatory policies that protect women’s rights, such as guaranteeing job retention for up to three years during maternity leave—something not found in many other countries. If someone has a goal, experience, and determination, a career in aviation is possible, whether they are a man or a woman,” she added.

Antonio Gonzalez-Gomez, the safety promotion business partner, the European Union Aviation Safety Agency’s (EASA) diversity, equity, and inclusion ambassador, discussed international best practices that could be applied in Kazakhstan.

“In terms of best practices, the key is to attract and engage more girls in aviation. First, we must spark their interest, making them aware of aviation as a career option. Then, once they are engaged, that interest can turn into conviction, leading them to commit to a career as a pilot, air traffic controller, or engineer,” he told The Astana Times.

He noted that aviation is evolving rapidly and requires diverse professionals, including data scientists, IT specialists, and medical experts—fields where women traditionally excel.

“Many countries have successfully promoted these career paths to women, and Kazakhstan could benefit from placing greater emphasis on engagement and attraction,” he said.

Gonzalez-Gomez also outlined key steps airlines should take to become more inclusive.

“Airlines need to ensure women feel engaged and have opportunities for career development. Once an airline hires someone, it should recognize them as a valuable asset and work to retain and develop them. This includes providing training, supporting their well-being, and reassuring women that they have a future in the company, even if they take maternity leave. That requires organization, acceptance, and a shift in mentality. Many airlines already embrace this, and Kazakhstan is no exception,” said Gonzalez-Gomez.