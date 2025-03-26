Kazakh Weddings and Illusion of Wealth: Are We Celebrating or Competing?

Editor’s note: The Astana Times continues a section featuring articles by our readers. As a platform that values diverse perspectives and meaningful conversations, we believe that this new section will provide space for readers to share their thoughts and insights on various topics that matter to them and the AT audience.

Mukesh, an Indian businessman, spends $100 million on a wedding, while Mukash, a Kazakh businessman, spends 10 million tenge. Both feel satisfied. Yet, the implications of these expenditures differ significantly depending on cultural norms, economic context and social expectations. Weddings, a universal symbol of love and union, often become a display of wealth and status. This raises the question: where is the line between celebration and excess?

In Kazakhstan, a wedding can rival—and sometimes exceed—the cost of an average American wedding, reflecting deep-seated cultural values that prioritize grandeur. While such celebrations bring joy and community, they also impose significant financial burdens on families striving to meet societal expectations. In my view, comparing Kazakh wedding customs with global trends, particularly in the United States, reveals how deeply cultural pressures around weddings influence financial priorities. There is a need for a shift toward more sustainable and meaningful celebrations that prioritize long-term well-being over fleeting displays of extravagance.

In New York, the average wedding costs $63,000, a figure that may seem high until you compare it to a Kazakh wedding, where $63,000 might cover the cake alone. But the real issue is not about the cake; it is about a deeper cultural fixation on lavish celebrations and the financial strain that often follows.

A report from the real estate firm Zoocasa found that in 47 U.S. cities, the average wedding costs more than an 8% down payment on a home. In New York, the average wedding costs $63,000, nearly matching the $55,904 needed for a home down payment. This trend holds in other major cities, where more young couples are opting to skip the wedding in favor of homeownership — a trend yet to reach Kazakhstan, where extravagant weddings remain a marker of social standing and success.

The rising costs of American weddings have pushed young people to rethink their priorities, but in Kazakhstan, lavish weddings continue to define social expectations, often at a significant cost. Economic realities rarely align with the cultural pressure to host grand events, and for many Kazakhs, this can mean taking out loans or exhausting family savings.

Recent data shows that 16% of Americans are willing to go into debt for a wedding. That number could easily be higher in Kazakhstan, where weddings can turn into large financial burdens for both hosts and guests. The economic impact is felt not only by the bride and groom but also by the friends and relatives who cover travel, gifts and even attire. Empower’s research found that nearly half of Americans hope to avoid being bridesmaids or groomsmen in the next year — a sentiment likely shared by many Kazakhs who find themselves stretched thin by wedding obligations.

The pandemic brought a temporary pause to wedding culture in 2020-2021 and eased financial strain for some families. But as life returns to normal, so too does the pressure to host large gatherings. It may be time to rethink the culture of lavish spending. Should ordinary families compete with the ultra-wealthy, spending years of savings on a single event?

Consider, for example, Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man. When his son married, Ambani spent $115 million on the wedding, inviting 1,200 guests and serving meals to 51,000 ordinary Indians. Yet, Ambani’s wealth is legally documented, his business empire is entirely in India, and his investment ultimately cycles back into the country’s economy. His lavish spending is a statement, yet also an investment in relationships that contribute to India’s economy.

The situation is different when families with modest incomes are expected to host similarly extravagant celebrations. For a businessman with monthly earnings of 10-20 million tenge, spending 100 million tenge on a wedding may be a reasonable expense. But for an ordinary family, the financial strain of matching this scale of celebration can be immense. And yet, many Kazakhs feel compelled to stretch their finances to avoid social judgment.

In reality, wealth and its visibility play different roles across cultures. While a billionaire’s spending in India serves a wider purpose, the average Kazakh family can benefit from a shift in perspective. Instead of aiming for an ultra-luxurious wedding, why not focus on long-term goals like education, property or family needs? The Kazakh wedding industry, like many others, profits from this cultural pressure. With high demand and limited venues, prices soar. Weddings are indeed wonderful celebrations, but as we move forward, Kazakh society might consider adopting a more balanced approach — one that celebrates without excessive financial burden.

For many ordinary families, keeping up with the standard of luxury is unsustainable. As Kazakhstan’s economy evolves, so too should its cultural expectations around celebrations. By recalibrating our values, we can ensure that Kazakh weddings remain joyous, meaningful and economically sensible.

The author is Begim Kutym, a PhD student at the Graduate School of Public Policy, Nazarbayev University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the position of The Astana Times.