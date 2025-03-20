Kazakh National Music Goes Global on Apple Music, Spotify

ASTANA – State Counselor Erlan Karin attended the launch of the Assyl Mura (Precious Heritage) audio collection, the largest national music archive in Kazakhstan’s history, now available on over 100 global streaming platforms, including Apple Music, Spotify, Yandex Music, and YouTube Music, reported Kazinform on March 20.

Featuring 1,500 carefully selected recordings — ranging from kuis and folk songs to jyr-terme (genre of Kazakh poetry), fairy tales, lullabies, and retro hits — the collection preserves authentic performances by Kazakhstan’s first musicians.

The materials managed by the Qazaqstan Radio and Television Corporation can also be accessed on altynqor.com. Karin emphasized that this initiative will help promote Kazakhstan’s rich musical heritage worldwide and be a valuable resource for future generations.

“The collection will become a rich and reliable source of information for young performers, future generations, and will also significantly expand the artificial intelligence database,” said Karin.

The Assyl Mura collection will be donated to national libraries and art universities across Kazakhstan.