Kazakh FM Holds Talks with Japanese Officials to Strengthen Bilateral Ties

ASTANA — Kazakh Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Murat Nurtleu met with key Japanese officials, including Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, during his official visit to Tokyo on March 17.

The discussions focused on advancing cooperation within the Central Asia + Japan dialogue, enhancing trade and economic relations, and expanding cultural and humanitarian ties.

During the meeting with Ishiba, the officials discussed the current state and prospects of the Kazakh-Japanese strategic partnership in trade, economics, cultural-humanitarian areas and cooperation within international organizations. Nurtleu reaffirmed Astana’s strong commitment to deepening bilateral ties further.

“Japan is one of Kazakhstan’s key partners in the Asia-Pacific region. We are committed to expanding trade, economic, and investment collaboration with Tokyo,” he said.

According to the ministry’s press service, Ishiba emphasized Japan’s intention to enhance comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Nurtleu Holds Talks With Japan’s Foreign Minister

In Tokyo, Nurtleu also met with Japan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Takeshi Iwaya to address prospects for enhancing political dialogue, expanding trade and economic ties, and deepening cultural and investment cooperation.

The meeting underscored the remarkable progress made in Kazakhstan-Japan relations, with both sides acknowledging the growth of their partnership over the past three decades. Nurtleu emphasized the achievements made in establishing a strong political dialogue and fostering economic cooperation and cultural and humanitarian connections. Iwaya reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to deepening its partnership with Kazakhstan, recognizing the country as a key strategic partner for Tokyo.

One of the key focuses of the talks was economic cooperation. Japan ranks among Kazakhstan’s top ten largest foreign investors, with total investments since 1993 reaching $8 billion. In 2024, bilateral trade turnover reached nearly $2 billion, while nearly 60 Japanese companies, including Sumitomo, Marubeni, Toshiba, Mitsui, and others, operate in Kazakhstan. In this regard, the Kazakh side invited Japanese businesses to participate in joint investment projects in industry, energy, transport, and logistics.

The discussion also covered cooperation in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. The parties agreed to collaborate to ensure nuclear facility safety and train qualified personnel in the nuclear energy sector.

The diplomats discussed key regional and global matters, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening bilateral engagement. Nurtleu highlighted the significance of advancing the Central Asia + Japan dialogue as a platform for fostering greater regional cooperation.

After the meeting, the diplomats signed an Action Plan for 2025-2026 outlining the priority areas for further engagement.

Meetings with Japan’s High Officials

Nurtleu also held meetings with Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Yoji Muto, and with Chairman of Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League with Kazakhstan Toshiaki Endo.

A wide range of bilateral political and economic cooperation topics were discussed during his talks with Hayashi. Special focus was placed on transportation, logistics, energy, and industry collaboration. The two sides also exchanged views on key international and regional matters.

“Japan is our reliable friend and time-tested partner. Kazakhstan is committed to the further development of an expanded strategic partnership with Japan, which meets the national interests of both countries,” said Nurtleu.

In his meeting with Muto, discussions centered on the potential for strengthening trade and economic ties between Kazakhstan and Japan. Nurtleu highlighted the significant opportunities for expanding investment, scientific and technical cooperation, and implementing joint projects in decarbonization. Both sides expressed keen interest in collaborating on critical metals, transport and logistics and developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route. The role of the Joint Commission of the Intergovernmental and Private Sectors of Kazakhstan and Japan on Economic Cooperation was underscored with a proposal to hold its next meeting in Astana later this year.

Nurtleu also met with Endo and the Japanese Parliamentary Friendship League members with Kazakhstan. They discussed various aspects of bilateral inter-parliamentary cooperation, including how legislative bodies can support the development of trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian ties. Nurtleu expressed appreciation for Japan’s active support in strengthening the strategic partnership between the two nations and emphasized their high trust level.

Both sides reiterated their commitment to expanding cooperation across key areas, including innovative sectors such as digitalization, artificial intelligence, and the green economy.