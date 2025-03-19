Jibek Joly Train to Celebrate Nauryz in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan

ASTANA – The Jibek Joly tourist train will set off on its third journey from March 20 to 25, celebrating the Nauryz holiday in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. This time, the route will include Taraz, one of Central Asia’s oldest cities.

The international tour will cover Almaty, Turkistan, Tashkent, Samarkand and Taraz, offering travelers a five-day immersive experience of the Silk Road’s rich spiritual heritage. Festivities in an ethno-village will feature concerts, traditional customs, and national cuisine tastings.

Tourists will enjoy real oriental hospitality and receive comfortable service: professional guide, accommodation in modern carriages, meals, and excursion programs.

Since its launch in November 2024, the Jibek Joly tourist train has attracted travelers from Türkiye, the Kyrgyz Republic, Ukraine, Russia, and other countries.

This Nauryz trip is almost completely sold out, with nearly 350 passengers already booked.