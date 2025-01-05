Jibek Joly Tourist Train Embarks on Another Journey via Kazakhstan & Uzbekistan

ASTANA – The Jibek Joly (Silk Road in Kazakh) tourist train began its second voyage on Jan. 2, expanding the geography of the railway tour to include two new cities: Shymkent in Kazakhstan and Samarkand in Uzbekistan.

According to Kazakhstan Temir Zholy (KTZ), the Jibek Joly tourist train departed on the Almaty-Turkistan-Tashkent-Samarkand-Shymkent-Almaty route on Jan. 2. The five-day tour will end on Jan. 7. More than 100 tourists are onboard, including journalists and bloggers participating in a press tour organized by the Kazakh Tourism national company.

“Travelers will immerse themselves in the atmosphere of ancient cities and follow the footsteps of the Great Silk Road. The itinerary features key landmarks, and for the convenience of tourists, the program includes guide services, meals, transportation, and entrance tickets. A unique feature of this railway journey is that tourists will spend their nights on a comfortable train equipped with everything needed for a cozy overnight stay, while it continues along its route,” reads the statement.

In November last year, a tourist train took its first passengers on a five-day journey via Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.