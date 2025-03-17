Historic Milestone for Kazakhstan: Kyzaibay Secures Third World Boxing Gold

ASTANA – Kazakh boxer Nazym Kyzaibay won the 2025 International Boxing Association (IBA) Women’s World Boxing Championships from March 9 to 16 in Niš, Serbia, reported the National Olympic Committee’s press service.

Competing in the 48-kilogram category, Kyzaibay secured a decisive victory in the final against Russia’s Iuliia Chumgalakova.

Having previously won world championship titles in 2014 and 2016, Kyzaibay has now become Kazakhstan’s first three-time world boxing champion. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated her on this historic achievement. He praised the national team’s brilliant performance and wished the athletes new sporting heights.

Kyzaibay’s teammate, Alua Balkibekova, won her first world title in the 50-kilogram category, defeating China’s Hu Meiyi. Aida Abikeyeva brought Kazakhstan a third gold medal by overcoming Thailand’s Thananya Somnuek in the 63-kilogram final.

Viktoriya Grafeyeva (60-kilogram) and Natalya Bogdanova (70-kilogram) secured silver medals. With five medals overall, Kazakhstan finished third in the championship rankings.