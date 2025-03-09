Experts Sound Alarm on Caspian Seal Population Decline

ASTANA – The Caspian seal population has declined by 90% over the past century, dropping from 1.2 million in the early 20th century to an estimated 75,000 to 270,000 today, according to independent environmental experts. Since 2000, mortality rates have increased sharply, with hundreds or even thousands dying each year. Experts attribute the decline to factors including canine distemper, pasteurellosis, and chronic toxicity.

In 2024, experts from the Almaty-based Scientific and Production Center for Microbiology and Virology identified a neuroviral infection—still under study—as a contributing factor in recent seal deaths.

Bakhytgul Zhaksylykova, a member of the regional environmental council of the ECOJER Association, said the seals are dying due to the destruction of their marine habitat, which weakens their immune systems.

“Offshore oil extraction, water pollution from transportation, and seismic exploration all contribute to this crisis. The exact population size of Caspian seals remains uncertain, but estimates suggest 75,000 to 270,000 remain,” she said.

As a top predator in the Caspian ecosystem, the seal serves as a key indicator of environmental health. Pollution negatively affects their physical condition, making conservation efforts even more urgent.

“The Caspian seal is endemic to the Caspian Sea—it is not found anywhere else in the world. Its conservation remains crucial. For decades, oil exploration and industrial pollution have been damaging the marine ecosystem. When seals died in November 2022, the cause was pneumonia triggered by viral infections due to weakened immune systems. One of the main reasons for this immune decline is habitat pollution,” added Zhaksylykova.

Proposed conservation measures

Zhaksylykova outlined several measures to protect the Caspian seal, including regular studies not only on deceased seals but also on living ones. She also called for the involvement of independent local experts in monitoring efforts conducted by major companies and research organizations.

She proposed allocating 30% of the fines collected from poachers to fund anti-poaching initiatives.

Zhaksylykova stressed the significance of conducting sociological research, including surveys and interviews with residents of coastal villages, to gather insights from experienced fishermen on sustainable marine resource management.

“It is also necessary to develop an action guide for reporting seal carcasses, which would be distributed to local communities and tourists, displayed along coastal areas, and published in the media and on social networks,” said Zhaksylykova.

Zhaksylykova urged Kazakhstan to take the lead in convening an emergency meeting under the Tehran Convention to introduce a public oversight protocol for compliance with both the Tehran and Aarhus Conventions in Caspian states.

The Tehran Convention focuses on protecting the marine environment of the Caspian Sea from pollution and ensuring the sustainable and rational use of its biological resources.

She emphasized the need for career development programs in environmental and biological fields, including marine mammalogy, ichthyology, ornithology, and veterinary sciences, with scholarships for students.

“A special working group must be created to implement these proposals,” she concluded.

The article was originally published in Kazinform.