CPC Continues Restoration of Kropotkinskaya Pumping Station After Drone Attack

ASTANA – The Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) is working to restore operations at the Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station following a recent drone attack, the company’s press service reported to Kazinform on March 24.

According to the Russian Ministry of Defense, on March 24, at around 2 a.m. local time, air defense forces intercepted a UAV targeting the Kropotkinskaya station in Krasnodar Territory, with debris from the downed drone landing near the Kavkazskaya railway station.

Kropotkinskaya, the largest oil pumping station in the CPC system, was hit by seven unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) on Feb. 17. There were no casualties. Still, the oil transport infrastructure was significantly impacted.

According to the CPC, on March 19, several UAVs launched an attack on the Kavkazskaya oil pumping station, which plays a critical role in the transshipment process into the CPC pipeline system, facilitating the export of oil at the company’s marine terminal.

Oil shippers transported at least 130,000 tons of oil per month through the Kavkazskaya station to the CPC system. In 2024, the total volume of received crude oil reached approximately 1.51 million tons.

According to the CPC, following the shutdown of the Kropotkinskaya station, the expected transportation volume for the year was reduced. Moreover, with the destruction of the Kavkazskaya station, it will become impossible to transport oil through this route in the near future.

The Kazakh Ministry of Energy has reported that the CPC is accepting Kazakh oil without any restrictions.