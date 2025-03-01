Central Asia is Key Part of Europe-Asia Economic Integration, Ambassador Simkić Says

ASTANA – The European Union and countries of Central Asia seek to strengthen partnership through political, economic and security cooperation. As the 20th EU-Central Asia Ministerial meeting in Ashgabat approaches, EU Ambassador to Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić spoke about the EU’s strategic vision, investments, and plans for future collaboration with the region in an interview with The Astana Times.

Why are the EU and Central Asia interested in strengthening cooperation?

The EU and Central Asia share a commitment to work together for peace, prosperity, stability and security.

The EU and Central Asia share many mutual strategic interests and priorities such as strengthening cooperation in sustainable connectivity, trade and investment, green and digital transition, critical raw materials, water resource management, renewable energy, and climate and environment issues, education and people to people.

The EU and Central Asia also share a common interest in strengthening cooperation in security, including the fight against organised crime, terrorism, violent extremism and radicalisation. Other security related issues include trafficking and border security, including human trafficking, migrant smuggling, arms trafficking, and transnational drug trade.

What will be the main topics discussed during the ministerial meeting?

The ministerial meeting on 4 March, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas will bring together the Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Kaja Kallas and Central Asia Foreign Ministers will discuss the progress made in the implementation of the five key areas of the Joint Roadmap for Deepening Ties between the EU and Central Asia:

1. Deepening inter-regional political dialogue and cooperation

2. Enhancing economic ties, trade and investment

3. Cooperation in the areas of energy, climate neutral economy and connectivity

4. Strengthening people-to-people contacts

5. Mobility

Addressing common security challenges will also be discussed, from the fight against violent extremism and radicalization to trafficking and border security. Cyber threats, including cybercrime and disinformation, will also be on the agenda.

The situation in Afghanistan will also be a focus, particularly its humanitarian and human rights aspects, as well as potential security risks for the broader region.

The EU remains actively engaged with Central Asian partners to address these challenges and to enhance regional stability.

How can a strengthened cooperation with the EU benefit Central Asia?

The EU, as a reliable and predictable partner, is committed to high standards, transparency, and long-term sustainable growth that benefits both regions. The EU is committed to creating a favorable business and investment climate in Central Asia, supporting the creation of jobs and development of skills.

The EU Strategy for Central Asia (2019) and the Joint Roadmap (2023) set out a vision for deeper, long-term engagement. The EU’s Global Gateway strategy commits to delivering sustainable, high quality projects in areas such as connectivity, digitalization, and the green transition, ensuring Central Asia is a key part of Europe-Asia economic integration.

What are the main figures of the EU cooperation with Central Asia countries?

Trade & Investment Powerhouse: The EU accounts for a quarter of Central Asia’s trade and has provided 40% of all FDI in the past decade.

EU Financial Commitments to Central Asia (2021-2027): 550 million euros in development aid for infrastructure, energy, climate, water management, and education.

Through the EU’s Global Gateway regional flagship initiatives, the EU is supporting the development of the Trans-Caspian Transport Corridor by providing 88.4 million euros in regional programs.

The Team Europe Initiative on Digital Connectivity is bringing 80 million euros in funding (55 million euros from the EU) to enhance telecoms, cybersecurity, and digital governance in the region.

The Team Europe Initiative on Water, Energy, and Climate Change is investing 700 million euros (200 million euros from the EU) to support sustainable water management and renewable energy projects across Central Asia.

The EU has allocated 16 million euros to strengthen sustainable critical raw material mining and processing. A 30 million euro investment guarantee under EFSD+ will unlock new funds for renewable energy and critical raw material projects.

The EU is investing in education, skills development, and job creation to help young people in Central Asia access better career opportunities and contribute to economic growth.

The DARYA Programme (10 million euros) focuses on inclusive skills development and improving education, vocational training, and employment systems across Central Asia. Erasmus+ (73 million euros for Central Asia) supports student and staff exchanges between the EU and Central Asia.

Are EU sanctions against Russia having a negative impact on EU-Central Asia relations?

The EU is determined to maximize the impact of its sanctions on Russia to weaken its ability to wage its brutal and illegal war of aggression.

Cooperation with Central Asian countries on countering sanctions circumvention remains an important aspect of our overall positive relationship. Malign actors do not hesitate to use any jurisdiction to conduct their illicit activities.

The EU and its Central Asian partners are working closely together to identify, control and stop the re-export of sanctioned items to Russia. The EU will continue to monitor the situation and encourage all national authorities to continue, and when relevant step up, their cooperation with the EU Sanctions Envoy.

The first-ever European Union-Central Asia Summit will take place in Samarkand on 4 April. Why is this important and what can be expected?

The EU-Central Asia Summit in Samarkand on 4 April marks a historic milestone in the relations between the two regions. It is a clear political signal of both sides’ commitment to deepening cooperation at the highest, strategic level.

Leaders will review progress on key initiatives under the EU Strategy for Central Asia and the Joint Roadmap for Deepening EU-Central Asia Ties. Discussions will focus on next steps for trade, security, connectivity, and green energy cooperation, setting priorities for the future of EU-Central Asia relations.

The summit reflects the significant progress made since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1991 and highlights the shared determination to tackle common geopolitical challenges together.